Kilkenny v Dublin: a little bit of this, a little bit of that on the big game

Dublin wins over Kilkenny in the championship have been very rare – only one in the last 75 years which underlines the extent of the challenge awaiting them in the first series of Leinster ‘round robin’ games in Parnell Park on Sunday.

Dublin’s only success in that period came in 2013 when they won a Leinster semi-final replay by three points. They later went on to win the Leinster title for the first time since 1961.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES

2016: Kilkenny 1-25, Dublin 0-16 (Leinster semi-final)

2014: Kilkenny 0-24, Dublin 1-9 (Leinster final)

2013: Dublin 1-16, Kilkenny 0-16 (Leinster semi-final replay)

2013: Kilkenny 1-14, Dublin 0-17 (Leinster semi-final)

2012: Kilkenny 2-21, Dublin 0-9 (Leinster semi-final)

Kilkenny were crowned Division 1 Allianz League champions this year after winning six and losing two (Cork, Clare) of eight games.

Dublin won two and lost three games in 1B before losing to Tipperary in the

quarter-final.

* Brian Cody is in his 20th season as Kilkenny manager.

* Pat Gilroy is in his first season with Dublin. He served as football manager for four seasons (2009-2012), during which Dublin won one All-Ireland and three Leinster titles.

His overall championship record was - played 22; won 18, lost 4. The four defeats came against Kerry (2009 All-Ireland quarter-final), Meath (2010 Leinster semi-final), Cork (2010 All-Ireland semi-final) and Mayo 2012 (All-Ireland semi-final).

* Brian Cody teams have come up against Dublin 11 times in the championship since taking over as Kilkenny manager at the start of the 1999 season. In that period, they have played Dublin 11 times in the championship, winning nine, losing one and drawing one.

Kilkenny’s only defeat was in the 2013 Leinster semi-final replay, their first setback against Dublin in the championship since 1942.

2000: Kilkenny 3-16, Dublin 0-10 (Leinster semi-final)

2003: Kilkenny 3-16, Dublin 0-10 (Leinster semi-final)

2004: Kilkenny 4-22, Dublin 0-8 (All-Ireland qualifier)

2009: Kilkenny 2-18, Dublin 0-18 (Leinster final)

2010: Kilkenny 4-19, Dublin 0-12 (Leinster semi-final)

2011: Kilkenny 4-17, Dublin 1-15 (Leinster final)

2012: Kilkenny 2-21, Dublin 0-9 (Leinster semi-final)

2013: Kilkenny 1-14, Dublin 0-17 (Leinster semi-final)

2013: Dublin 1-16, Kilkenny 0-16 (Leinster semi-final replay)

2014: Kilkenny 0-24, Dublin 1-9 (Leinster final)

2016: Kilkenny 1-25, Dublin 0-16 (Leinster semi-final)