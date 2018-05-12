Kilkenny minor team to face Dublin announced

The Kilkenny minor hurlers will be in action first in Parnell Park tomorrow (12 noon) when they play Dublin in the opening round of the Electric Ireland Leinster league/championship.

The Cats will have a home game at Nowlan Park the following Saturday (2pm) against Wexford, and they will round off the series the following week against Laois.

Irrespective of the results in the three opening matches, Kilkenny will still qualify for the knock-out stages of the championship which will be played next month.

Kilkenny (MH v Dublin) - Jason Brennan; Pádraig Dempsey, Jamie Young, Jamie Harkin; Shane Staunton, Pádraic Moylan, Harry Walsh; Cian Kenny, Conor Kelly; Darragh Maher, Ciarán Brennan, Killian Hogan; Cathal O'Leary, Jack Morrissey, George Murphy.

Subs - Stephen Keoghan, Chris Korff, David Fogarty, Dylan Crehan, Niall Higgins, Eoin Guilfoyle, Jack Doyle,Peter McDonald, Peter Donohoe.

Management - Richie Mulrooney (manager); selector Adrian Finan, Sean Kelly, Martin Carey, Niall Bergin.