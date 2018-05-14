Kilkenny sport: Richie Hogan now has hamstring injury Brian Cody confirms

Former Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan picked up another injury while battling to regain full fitness for the Leinster senior hurling championship, and it is unsure whether or not he will be available for selection for Sunday's match against Offaly in Nowlan Park.

The Danesfort attacker, who has been fighting to shake off a long term back injury, strained a hamstring during training last week and wasn't considered for yesterday's opening championship clash against Dublin.

"It wasn't a setback from his back point of view," Kilkenny manager, Brian Cody, explained after yesterday's close call against Dublin. "He just strained his hamstring during the week. Essentially his back was fine.

"When you are coming back and working so hard you can easily pick up a niggle somewhere else. That's really what happened to Richie. How he'll be during the week we'll have to wait and see."

He wasn’t sure immediately after the game about the story on other injuries, although James Maher rolled an ankle. He will be examined by doctors later in the week.

However, Cody revealed that two of the Kilkenny players sat exams on Saturday, and they would be back doing exams again today (Monday).

"That's real pressure," he said, " and sometimes people wonder why a lad might not be going too great. I'm sure Dublin were in the same situation because May is the time for Third Level students and exams.

"That's tough. There’s tremendous credit due to those players.”