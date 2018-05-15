Kilkenny: the camogie fixtures
The following are the upcoming Kilkenny camogie fixtures:
TODAY (WEDNESDAY)
Marble City Travel under-16 A League
Glenmore v Dicksboro, 7pm, Glenmore
Thomastown v Young Irelands, 7pm, Thomastown
James Stephens v Piltown, 7pm, Kells Road
Marble City Travel U16C League
Rower Inistioge v Mullinavat, 7pm, Inistioge
SUNDAY
Marble City Travel Senior All County League
Tullaroan v Thomastown, 11am, Tullaroan
St Brigid’s v St Lactains/Lisdowney, 11am, Tom Ryall Park
St Martin’s v Mullinavat, 11am, Coon
Glenmore v Windgap, 11am, Glenmore
Dicksboro v Piltown, 11am, Palmerstown
Marble City Travel Intermediate All County League
Conahy v St Annes/Emeralds, 11am, Conahy
James Stephens v Paulstown/Goresbridge, 11am, Kells Road
Ballyhale Shamrocks v Clara, 11am, Ballyhale
Carrickshock v Danesfort, 11am, Hugginstown
Rower Inistioge v Young Irelands, 11am, Inistioge
Marble City Travel Junior A All County League
Blacks/Whites v Piltown, 11am, Skeoughvosteen
O’Loughlin Gaels v Tullogher, 11am, John’s Park
