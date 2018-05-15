Kilkenny: the camogie fixtures

The following are the upcoming Kilkenny camogie fixtures:

TODAY (WEDNESDAY)

Marble City Travel under-16 A League

Glenmore v Dicksboro, 7pm, Glenmore

Thomastown v Young Irelands, 7pm, Thomastown

James Stephens v Piltown, 7pm, Kells Road

Marble City Travel U16C League

Rower Inistioge v Mullinavat, 7pm, Inistioge

SUNDAY

Marble City Travel Senior All County League

Tullaroan v Thomastown, 11am, Tullaroan

St Brigid’s v St Lactains/Lisdowney, 11am, Tom Ryall Park

St Martin’s v Mullinavat, 11am, Coon

Glenmore v Windgap, 11am, Glenmore

Dicksboro v Piltown, 11am, Palmerstown

Marble City Travel Intermediate All County League

Conahy v St Annes/Emeralds, 11am, Conahy

James Stephens v Paulstown/Goresbridge, 11am, Kells Road

Ballyhale Shamrocks v Clara, 11am, Ballyhale

Carrickshock v Danesfort, 11am, Hugginstown

Rower Inistioge v Young Irelands, 11am, Inistioge

Marble City Travel Junior A All County League

Blacks/Whites v Piltown, 11am, Skeoughvosteen

O’Loughlin Gaels v Tullogher, 11am, John’s Park