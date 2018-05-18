Kilkenny make three changes on team to face Offaly

National League champions, Kilkenny have made three changes on their team to start against Offaly in Game 2 of the Leinster round robin senior hurling championship on Sunday in Nowlan Park (3pm).

Former All-Star Paul Murphy, Conor Fogarty and Luke Scanlon who all came on as subs during the win over Dublin last weekend have retained places in the starting XV.

Dropped to the bench were defender, Enda Morrissey along with attackers, Bill Sheehan and Ger Aylward.

Murphy, who only returned after a six month tour of duty with the Irish Army in South Lebanon a few weeks ago, will start at No. 7.

Fogarty came into midfield at half time against Dublin to form a partnership with James Maher, and that pairing has been retained. Luke Scanlon takes over at No. 15 from Aylward.

Otherwise it is as you were with Kilkenny, who haven't lost in the championship against Offaly since 1998.

Kilkenny (SH v Offaly) Eoin Murphy; Joey Holden, Padraig Walsh, Paddy Deegan; Conor Delaney, Cillian Buckley, Paul Murphy; Conor Fogarty, James Maher; Martin Keoghan, T.J. Reid, Richie Leahy; John Donnelly, Walter Walsh, Luke Scanlon.

Subs - Darren Brennan, Conor O'Shea, Conor Browne, Robert Lennon, Jason Cleere, Lester Ryan, Pat Lyng, Liam Blanchfield, Ger Aylward, Bill Sheehan, Colin Fennelly.