Owen Phelan wins Jack Nicklaus Trophy at Mount Juliet

The Jack Nicklaus Trophy was the main attraction at Mount Juliet GC last weekend.

The competition was won by Owen Phelan with a score of 36 points. Owen just got the better of James ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick and Liam Naddy on a countback, with all three players finishing with a similar score.

Owen scored nines of 16 and 20 points respectively for his round while Cha’s nine-hole scores were 17 and 19 points, with Liam scoring 19 and 17 points for his round. Owen failed to register points on the fourth and eighth holes in his first nine holes but was far steadier on his final nine holes to just clinch the winning prize. Best gross for the day was won by Gavin Smyth with 33 gross points and the nines were won by Jamie Tennyson and Don Hannigan with the C. S. S. for the day at 33 points.

In the ladies section, first prize went to Niamh Strudwick with a score of 34 points with Ruth Mulholland and Margaret O’Dwyer filling second and third spots. The nines were won by Sally Gleeson and Therese Maher and the C. S. S. for the day was 35 points.

In the Junior section victory went to Tony Collins with a score of 39 points and Elle Madigan was second with 37 points.

INTER-CLUB: The J.B. Carr team had a narrow win over Callan at home in the first leg of their two leg final. The locals won the tie by three matches to two. The return leg is in Callan G.C. today (Wednesday).

The Duggan Cup team were beaten by Kilkenny G.C. by a score of 3½ matches to 1½ matches. The deciding match was won on the 19th hole at Kilkenny.

The Pierce Purcell team were also in action at Mountrath G.C. in the provincial qualifying round but failed to qualify for the matchplay stages. They finished seventh out of the 16 competing teams, with Rathdowney winning the final of the matchplay stage.

The ladies Intermediate team had a great win against a strong Wexford ladies team. They will now progress to the next round of the competition.

RESULTS: Results, Jack Nicklaus Trophy, May 20: 1 Owen Phelan (13), 36pts; 2 James Fitzpatrick (4), 36pts; 3 Liam Naddy (11), 36pts; gross Gavin Smyth (+2), 36pts.

First Nine: Jamie Tennyson (12), 22pts. Second Nine: Don Hannigan (17), 20pts.

Ladies: 1 Niamh Strudwick (26), 34pts; 2 Ruth Mulholland (10), 33pts; 3 Margaret O’Dwyer (24), 32pts.

First Nine: Sally Gleeson (14), 19pts. Second Nine: Therese Maher (24), 13pts.

Juniors: 1 Tony Collins (24), 39pts; 2 Elle Madigan (33), 37pts.

CALLAN

The Leinster golf development programme is starting at Callan GC in July.

The programme is aimed at boys of 12 years and aims to bring through the next generation of Irish golfers. Parents of children interested in starting in the programme’s Summer camps are asked to contact the golf shop.

LADIES: Results, ladies Australian spoons competition: 1 Miriam Fennelly and Kathleen Phelan, 32pts; gross Rita O’Neill and Ann Wemyss.

Results, ladies nine-hole competition: 1 Eileen O’Shea, 16pts; 2 Anne Phelan, 15pts.

The next competition for ladies is for the Heron Trophy. The Revive Active team will also be in action. They will take on Thurles GC, with three matches at home and two away.

The timesheet is open for Jim Kehoe prize to Ladies on Saturday.

INTER-CLUB: The Pierce Purcell team competed in Mountrath. Playing very trying golfing conditions, they gave a gallant effort but were beaten. The team was managed by Nigel Dagg.

The South Leinster team will be in action this Friday. They will take on Gowran Park with four matches away and three at home. The team is managed by Shane Roche.

The J.B. Carr team are in the county final and are in a good place for the second leg. The team, who beat Kilkenny GC 3-2 in the first leg, are managed by John Grace.

On Saturday the Duggan Cup team is out against Castlecomer. They have two matches at home and three away.

RGA: Results, RGA Eddie Lyons Trophy: Cat A - 1 Jimmy O’Brien, 29pts; 2 John Grace, 28pts c/b; 3 John Ryan, 28pts. Cat B - 1 Brian Pilbeam, 31pts; 2 Michael Comerford, 27pts c/b; 3 Paddy Brett, 27pts.

RESULTS: Results, fourball better ball, May 20: 1 Cathal Byrne and James Hartley, 45pts c/b; 2 Jack Drew and Billy Walsh, 45pts; 3 Philip Cunningham and Ted Walsh, 44pts.

Results, ladies and gents open singles, May 18: Men - Alan Brett, 37pts. Ladies - Betty McGrath, 34pts.

Results, O’Dwyer open singles, May 16: 1 Alan Brett, 39pts; 2 Liam O’Hara, 38pts c/b; gross Niall O’Sullivan, 37pts; 3 Keith O’Dwyer, 38pts.

Twos club: Neville Coen, Andrew Needham, Keith O’Dwyer, Martin O’Halloran, Niall O’Sullivan, fourth hole.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Consolation prizes (€30) went to Jimmy Brett, Richard Brennan and Julie O’Dwyer. Sellers were John O’Dwyer, Mossie Skehan and Kathleen Power. The jackpot is €2,950.

GOWRAN PARK

It’s all systems go for the annual club fundraiser, which will be held at Gowran Park GC on Sunday.

The timesheet for this open two-person classic is now open. With great prizes on offer, golfers are encouraged to guarantee a tee time by booking early. Bookings to the Pro Shop, tel 056-7726699 or online.

RESULTS: Results, NCBI fourball, May 21: 1 Kane Ryan & Eoin Delahunty, 46pts c/b; 2 Liam Hutchinson & Michael Hutchinson, 44pts; 3 Chris O’Grady & David Kearney, 45pts.

Results, monthly medal competition, May 20: 1 Paddy Hogan (15), 66 nett; 2 Mick Fitzpatrick (13), 68 nett; 3 Joe Walsh (20), 68 nett; gross Dan Stallard, 81 gross; 5 Kane Ryan, 69 nett. Winner, + 18 category: M. Keating (19), 71 nett.

Results, All-Ireland Summer series weekly open singles, May 18: 1 Paddy Hogan (Gowran Park), 37pts; 2 Hugh Phelan (Athy GC), 34pts c/b; 3 M. Fitzpatrick (Gowran Park), 34pts.

NINE: Owing to a race meeting on May 30, next week’s members’ nine-hole competition moves to Friday, June 1 with play available from 4.30pm.

There is no timesheet in place, with members invited to turn up and enjoy the social get-together afterwards. The competition returns to its regular Wednesday slot the following week.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday)/Thursday: Breeze Up - course closed. Friday: Weekly open singles (visitor €20, member €5). Members’ weekly nine-hole competition from 4.30pm. Sunday: Open two-person team event (visitor €20, member €10).

MOUNTAIN VIEW

This year’s 3Ts competition will be held at Mountain View GC this weekend.

Entry fee for the competition, which has a singles stableford format, is €10. The winner, along with the lady winner, will join the Lady Captain and Captain in the provincial final in Dundrum on Monday, September 10.

The competition is held in aid of 3Ts, a registered charity working to help prevent deaths by suicide through research, intervention and support.

MATCHPLAY: The doubles matchplay is now at the quarter-final stage. Quarter-finals must be completed by June 30. All first rounds need to be completed by May 31.

GOY: After the second round of this year’s Golfer of the Year competition Seamus Fitzpatrick leads the way on 170 points. He is followed by Michael O’Neill and Sean Og O’Sullivan, both of whom are on 100 points.

RESULTS: Results, monthly medal: 1 Sean Og O’Sullivan (20), nett 72; 2 Seamus Fitzpatrick (19), 73; 3 Padraig McNally (13), 74; 4 John Coffey (20), 74; 5 James Gilnagh (20), 74; 6 Donal Fitzpatrick (14), 75. Medal winners were Sean Og O’Sullivan, Padraig McNally and Donal Fitzpatrick.

DIARY: Sunday: 3Ts single stableford. Tuesday: MV 18-hole competition. Wednesday, May 30: Ladies singles competition. Thursday, May 31: Seniors’ 13-hole competition. Sunday, June 3: 3Ts single stableford.

CASTLECOMER

Four days of play in the biggest competition ever held at the club came to a successful close at Castlecomer GC on Sunday.

Such was the appeal of the event from a national level that a fourth day of play was incorporated into the club fundraiser.

Visiting teams from Mayo, Galway, Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow and Dublin, as well as the three home counties on the Castlecomer plateau of Kilkenny, Carlow and Laois helped fill up time sheets to record levels.

Thanks to the hard work of chief organisers Fergal O’Neill and Colin Dunne the competition went without a hitch, while the hard work of captains Margaret O’Keeffe and Seamie Brennan, together with club president, Honoria Fogarty, kept things running smoothly.

The club’s steady and supportive youth policy paid dividends, with many young ball spotters on duty throughout the competition.

Results, Castlecomer GC team championship: 1 Victor Smyth (6), Tadgh Donoghoe (14, KK), Ken Hovendon (16), Martin Brennan (16), 104pts; 2 Michael Fitzpatrick (13) (Gowran), Martin Brennan (16), Joe Tierney (20, Callan), Ned Kenny (23), 103pts; 3 James Hayes (5, Dungarvan), Tom Morrissey (10, West Waterford), John G. Brennan (11), John Ferncombe (14, West Waterford), 99pts (b3); 4 Michael Manogue (13), Andy Cleere (14), Peter Mulhall (16), Brian Dermody (18), 99pts.

Ladies: Honoria Fogarty (12), Margaret Ruth (15, Carlow), Bridget Ryan (18, Curragh), Mary Rice (27, KK), 93pts.

Over-60s: Maurice Power (12, Mountain View), Richie Power (14, Callan), Michael Raggett (15, Mountain View), Billy Fitzpatrick (17, Rathdowney), 88pts.

Non GUI: Michael Bollard, Martin O’Neill, Michael Brennan, Martin Phelan, 87pts.

Nearest The Pin (third): Michael Buggy. Nearest The Pin (ninth): Colin Dunne, Paul Walsh (Old Conna), Niall Doogue (Baltinglass). Nearest The Pin (15th): Declan Condon (Portlaoise), Eilish Aherne, (Callan). Nearest The Pin (17th): Tony Maher (Forrest Little), Noel Rothwell, John Weafer (Palmerstown). Hole In One: Tom O’Gara (Nenagh).

Longest Drive (12th) Men: Michael Buggy, Eoin Murphy (New Ross), Michael Daly. Ladies: Linda Byrne (Bunclody), Breda Ryan (Callan), Mary Brophy.

SENIORS: Results, seniors competition, May 16: 1 Jerry Mealy (16), Pat Kelly (26), M. McGrath (24), 65pts; 2 Paddy Neary (18), Ollie Maher (16), Mai McEvoy (34), 62pts; 3 Tom Mooney (15), James O’Reilly (22), Una Whelan (36), 59pts.

Results, seniors competition, May 9: 1 Murty Coonan (12), Tony Cooper (26), Kevin O’Shea (18), 65pts; 2 Jerry Mealy (16), John Hardy (24), Jim Tunstead (21), 59pts; 3 Sean Scanlon (17), Martin Mealy (25), Paddy Neary (18), 57pts.

LADIES: The Senior Cup team of Honoria Fogarty, Emer Foley, Ita Madigan, Maureen Norton and Caroline Conway reached the Plate final, where they took on Mullingar. The Westmeath proved too strong and came out worthy winners.

The junior and senior foursomes and intermediate and Challenge Cup teams will be in action this week.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 1, 4, 8 and 11. Next week’s jackpot is €2,200.

DIARY: Saturday/Sunday: Open 18-hole singles.

BORRIS

Results, President Conor McCarthy’s prize to men, Borris GC, May 20: 1 T.C. Clarke (20), 105; 2 Shane Dooley J2 (16), 101; 3 P.J. O’Shea (22), 107; gross Conor Geoghegan (5), 115; 4 Matty Flynn O’Connor (11), 107.5 (B9); 5 Terry Whelan (13), 107.5; 6 Stephen Gannon (12), 108; 7 Tomás Kavanagh (18), 110 (B9). Past Presidents: Louis Cosgrave, 114.5.

Results, President’s Prize to Ladies, May 19: 1 Margaret Collins (13), 73; 2 Helen Jordan (18), 75; 3 Eileen Kelly (10), 76; 4 Kathy Mitchell (19), 77; 5 Valerie Gallagher (18), 77; 6 Brenda McCarthy (24), 81.

NINE: Results, Stephouse Hotel Friday nine-hole singles competition, May 18: 1 Kieran Lucas (20), 22pts (B2); 2 Pat Cullen (18), 22pts; 3 Tomás Kavanagh (18), 21pts.

RATHDOWNEY

Results, open three-person scramble, Rathdowney GC, May 19 & 20: 1 Martin Gleeson (6), Sean Gleeson (24), Bridget Gleeson (30), 60; 2 Ed Kelly (9), Mick Power (9), Ger O’Brien (12), 61; 3 Gearoid Campion (19), Matt Doyle (17), Liam Holland (18), 61.

SINGLES: Results, Husqvarna Tuesday open singles: 1 Diarmuid Everard (14), 37pts; 2 Eugene Ryan (12), 37pts; gross Mike O’Toole (5), 31pts.

LADIES: Results, ladies competition, May 16: 1 Claire Molloy (11), 33pts; 2 Kathleen Guilfoyle (15), 33pts; gross Kathleen Maher (13), 30pts; 4 Maureen Duggan (26), 32pts.

SENIORS: Results, seniors competition, May 18: Cat A - 1 Sean Bolger, 36pts; 2 Willy Ryan, 34pts. Cat B - 1 Kieran O’Loughlin, 38pts; 2 Dick Walsh, 37pts.

PURCELL: The Pierce Purcell team who beat Kilkenny 3-2 in the final.

LOTTO: The golf club lotto jackpot is now €7,250.