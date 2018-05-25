Minor hurlers all set to face Laois

Kilkenny will be chasing a third win on the trot when they travel to Portlaoise this evening (7pm) to play Laois in round three of the Electric Ireland Leinster minor hurling championship.

The Cats have already beaten Dublin away and Wexford in Nowlan Park.

Kilkenny (MH v Laois) - Jason Brennan (Young Irelands); Pádraig Dempsey (Mullinavat), Pádraic Moylan (Dicksboro), Killian Rudkins (Barrow Rangers); Shane Staunton (Clara), Jamie Young (O'Loughlin Gaels), Harry Walsh (Dunnamaggin); Conor Kelly (O'Loughlin Gaels), Darragh Maher (St Lachtain's); Cathal O'Leary (St Lachtain's), Ciarán Brennan (Bennettsbridge), Jack Morrissey (St Patrick's); Killian Hogan (Mooncoin), Cian Kenny (James Stephens), Eoin Guilfoyle (James Stephens).

Subs - Stephen Keoghan (Graigue Ballycallan), Dylan Crehan (Dunnamaggin), Chris Korff (Erin's Own), Niall Higgins (O'Loughlin Gaels), Peter Donohoe (Danesfort), Peter McDonald (Thomastown), Jack Doyle (Windgap), Jack Hickey (Emeralds), Colman O Sullivan (Tullogher Rosbercon).