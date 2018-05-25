If you are heading to the big game in Salthill, get there early!

With nearly 20,000 tickets sold on Friday afternoon for the Kilkenny/Galway Leinster senior hurling championship game on Sunday, and a big rush expected tomorrow because of the forecasted good weather, Galway GAA and the Pearse Stadium Committee have advised people to arrive early.

"It will be a historic and epic occasion," the Stadium Committee wrote in a letter of welcome. "This game will result in increased traffic in the Galway, Salthill and Pearse Stadium areas and we urge all supporters to arrive early in order to avoid traffic congestion and potential delays entering the stadium."

The Gardai will implement a local area Traffic Management Plan and this will result in a

number of access roads to Pearse Stadium being closed.

It is important to note that only residents with car pass permits and those with official car park passes will be allowed access past these Garda cordons.

There are ample car parks in Galway City and Salthill and fans have been encouraged to use these car parks and walk or take public transport to/from Salthill.

The 401 bus from Eyre Square to Salthill will operate an increased service every 15 minutes from 1pm.

"Again, we ask all supporters to arrive early, to park in the designated car parks and to park

legally and responsibly, at all times," the statement added. "Designated car parks will be signposted."

Finally, they appealed to all supporters to be conscious, mindful and respectful to the needs of neighbours and local residents.

In summary:

1 Ensure that you buy your ticket in advance!

2 Travel with care and arrive early!

3 Use designated car parks and park legally and responsibly.

4 Be respectful and mindful of the needs of local residents