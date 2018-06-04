All-Ireland champions Galway look good for two titles
The odds on defending champions, Galway going all the way again have shortened further in the betting on the Leinster senior hurling championship after their convincing 1-23 to 0-17 win over Wexford at Wexford Park on Saturday.
The Tribesmen are now priced at 3/10 from 2/5 to hold onto the Bob O’Keeffe Cup for another year and have also become firm favourites for the MacCarthy Cup.
Having been 6/4 before the weekend’s action, Galway are now 6/5 to claim the All-Ireland title for the sixth time.
Tipperary and Waterford played out a thrilling draw in the Munster championship, with Tipp being aided by the controversial goal which saw BoyleSports pay out on Waterford as the rightful winners of the match.
As a gesture of goodwill Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker paid out all winning win-draw-win singles on pre-match bets placed on Waterford.
The results sees the Munster SHC flung wide open as all the teams lie close on points. However, the betting sees Limerick as 6/5 favourites, a cut from their 9/4 price off the back of their 0-28 to 1-25 draw with Cork, who also saw their odds close in from 2/1 to 13/8.
Leinster SHC outright - Galway 3/10; Kilkenny 10/3; Wexford 15/2.
Munster SHC outright - Limerick 6/5; Cork 13/8; Clare 11/2; Waterford 10/1; Tipperary 20/1.
