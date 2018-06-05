The stats: the story behind the Kilkenny v Wexford game

Galway are through to the GAA Leinster senior hurling final, and they will know their opponents on Saturday when Kilkenny play Wexford in Nowlan Park (7pm).

Galway play Dublin in Pearse Stadium on Saturday (7pm), while in the Munster championship on Sunday (2pm) it is Tipperary versus Clare in Semple Stadium and Limerick against Waterford in the Gaelic Grounds.

KILKENNY v WEXFORD

Both have won two of three games so far in Leinster, so the winners will take the big prize of a place in the provincial final against Galway in Croke Park on July 1.

A draw would suffice for Wexford, who have a scoring difference of +17 points while Kilken-

ny are on +3.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2017 - Wexford 1-20, Kilkenny 3-11 (Leinster semi-final).

2015 - Kilkenny 5-25, Wexford 0-16 (Leinster semi-final).

2011 - Kilkenny 1-26, Wexford 1-15 (Leinster semi-final).

2008 - Kilkenny 5-21, Wexford 0-17 (Leinster final).

2007 - Kilkenny 0-23, Wexford 1-10 (All-Ireland semi-final).

They meet for the fourth time this year, with Kilkenny having won two to Wexford’s one of the previous three.

Wexford won the Walsh Cup final on a free taking shoot-out when the sides finished level (1-24 each) after extra-time in Nowlan Park in January.

Kilkenny won a Round 5 Allianz League game (0-22 to 0-19) in Nowlan Park and later won a semi-final (1-27 to 2-15) in Innovate Wexford Park.

Both Kilkenny and Wexford beat Dublin and Offaly, and lost to Galway in the earlier Leinster ‘round robin’ games.

Kilkenny and Wexford met 12 times in the championship since Brian Cody took over as Cats’ boss in late 1998. It is 10-2 to Kilkenny in those games, with Wexford’s only successes coming in the 2004 and 2017 Leinster semi-finals.

By the way, Davy Fitzgerald is among a small band who have managed in three counties. He guided Waterford to the Munster title in 2010 and Clare to the All-Ireland title in 2013.

His championship record with Waterford, Clare and Wexford reads - played 26; won 12; drew 2; lost 12.