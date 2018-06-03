Champions Galway head betting for Leinster title; Kilkenny second favourites

The odds on defending champions, Galway, retaining the Bob O'Keeffe Cup shortened, but Kilkenny remain steady in the betting following yesterday's action in the Leinster senior hurling championship.

Galway’s 1-23 to 0-17 victory over Wexford at Innovate Wexford Park on Saturday sees the defending champions tighten their grip on the Bob O’Keeffe Cup, according to the betting.

The All-Ireland champions have been cut into red hot 3/10 favourites for the Leinster title having been priced at 2/5.

Kilkenny remain at 10/3 whilst Wexford have been eased out to 15/2 from 5/1 ahead of their clash at Nowlan Park next week.

BoyleSports customers availed of double winnings as a free bet as a result of Conor Whelan’s goal in the second minute of the match. The offer applies to all championship hurling and football matches and offers double winnings if there is a goal in the first 10 minutes of the match.

Aoife Heffron, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said Galway’s win over Wexford sees the Tribesman look virtually unstoppable on their quest for back to back wins in the Leinster championship as they are now as short as 3/10 after being cut in from 2/5.

“We are sure there will be a few punters toasting to Conor Whelan after his goal in the second minute of the clash ensured our double winnings offer clicked and saw double winnings as a free bet across all winning markets,” she added.