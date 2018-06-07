Kilkenny's Mark Power pushed leader all the way in East of Ireland Championship

Rising Kilkenny star, Mark Power showed his class at the County Louth golf club, Baltray, in the East of Ireland Championship at the weekend.

Trailing by five shots going into the final round, Mark shot an excellent 68 to put the pressure on the leader. This was his fourth sub par round of the championship (71, 68, 69, 68).

The winner held a one stroke lead playing the 18th and won with a birdie to secure a two shot victory.

Christo Lamprecht, South Africa led from start to finish.

SOCIAL GOLF: The weekly social golf recommences on Saturday. Those interested should sign-in by 5.30pm for a shotgun start at 6pm..

TEAM NEWS: Kilkenny are in action in the Junior Cup area qualifiers in Rathdowney Saturday (8.50am).

The format is strokeplay, with the four top cards of five counting,

The leading four teams progress to the semi-finals/finals on Sunday.

The team: will be announced later this week.

Managers :- Kieran Wall and Mark Shortall.

In the Provincial Towns game against Waterford on Sunday (3pm) four matches will be played in Kilkenny and five in Waterford.

The team will be announced later this week.

Managers - John Byrne and Paddy Crotty.

In the Duggan Cup match against Castlecomer on June 16 (3.30pm), Kilkenny will hnost three matches and Castlecomer two.

Panel - Tom Lawlor, Tom Moore, Jack McNamara, Martin Duggan, Noel Maher, Pat Walsh, Jim Meredith, Pat McEvoy, Philip O’Neill, John McCarron, Brian Cullen, Michael McCarthy.

Managers - Billy Burke and Dick Curtin.

COURSE NEWS: Members are reminded to call ‘fore’ if their ball veers any way off line.

Two incident at the weekend could have had severe consequences where the stray balls landed within a few feet of other players. In both cases there was no call of ‘fore’.

PRECEDENCE: Players driving off the 13th hole have precedence over those on the 9th tee.

With the heavy summer foliage obstructing the view from the 9th, players should exercise extreme caution when walking out to check if the 13th tee is clear.

RESULTS: Open Week, May 29,. Ladies Day 1 Patricia O’Sullivan (16) 41pts; 2 Grainne Parker (24) 38pts (b3); best Gross, Jan Browne (4) 34 gross pts; 3 Ann Geoghegan (6) 38pts; 4 Mary Condon (22) 37pts (b9); 5 Joan Cody (16) 37pts.

Ladies 9 hole Stableford 1 Joan O’Sullivan (33) 17pts.

May 30 gents Open singles, sponsored by Zuni Restaurant, 1 Noel Power (11) 44pts; 2 Joe Ledwidge (26) 40pts; 3 Morgan Walshe (6) 39pts (b9); Gross, Eanna Griffin (+2), Water’ford 36pts; 4 Patrick O’Shea (6) 39pts; 5 Neville Cohen (3) (Callan) 38pts; 6 John Kelly (20) 38pts (b3).

Category 1 (15-19) Noel Maher (17) 37pts.

Category 2 (20 +) Thomas Doyle (22) 37pts.

CSS - 72.

Two's Club - 6th Luke Wall, David Lawlor (Gowran), Mark Grant, Patrick McKee; 10th Brian Spratt; 13th Richard L. Duggan; 15th Martin Duggan, Denis Brophy, Hugh Fitzpatrick, Neville Coen (Callan); 17th Graham Nugent.

Each 'Two' receives €21.60 credit in the Pro Shop.

May 31 ladies 18 hole three person Rumble, sponsored by John Joe Cullen, 1 Ana Lyons (20), Mary Condon (22) Marian Woods (17) 88pts; 2 Ann Gunning (25), Teresa Brandon (33), Jane Gillman (36) 81pts; 3 Mary Gorman (30), Gretta Nicholson (30), Breda Kavanagh 80pts (b9); 4 Mary Hickey (20), Sandra Barrett (21), Helen Devane (22) 80pts (b9); 5 Margaret Duggan (24), Martina Naughton (24), N Mahon (18) 80pts.

June 1, Open three person team, sponsored by PRL Group, 1 Gerald Wall (18), Nicholas Walsh (7), Shane O’Neill (16) 88pts; 2 Brian Cullen (10), Pat Walshe (12), Seamus Rochford (10) 86pts.

This competition had to be curtailed due to the severe thunder and lightning storm on Friday afternoon. The competition is scheduled to be re-run at a later date. Details to follow.

Due to the small number of cards returned the number of prizes were reduced accordingly.

Two's Club - 6th Shane O’Neill, Seamus Rochford, Paraig Fitzpatrick, D. Donovan (Mallow); 17th Patrick O’Hanlon.

Each 'Two' receives €13.60 credit in the Pro Shop.

The two’s pot was only divided among those who completed the 18 holes. Arrangements will be made to credit all other entrants when the competition is re-run.

June 2 gents Open singles Stableford, sponsored by Europcar Hire @ Kilkenny Vehicle Centre, 1 Richard Downey (18) 41pts; 2 Liam Kerwick (11) 40pts. (b9); 3 Patrick Morris (16, (Gowran) 40pts; Gross Richard Duggan (2) 37pts; 4 Stephen Leslie, Waterford (10) 40pts; 5 Jim White (9) 39pts (b9).

Category 1 (15-19) David O’Mahony, snr (15) 38pts.

Category 2 (20+) Noel Meagher (21) 38pts.

CSS - members 70; visitors 71.

Two's Club - 6th David Dooley, Richard L. Duggan, Michael Leahy, Tommy Fitzpatrick; 10th James Crotty, Brian Spratt, Paul Long; 15th John A. O’Connor, James Crotty, Richard Walsh, Brian Delaney, Joe Hyland, Richard Duggan; 17th David Dooley, Paul Kelly, David McNamara, Joe Colclough.

Each 'Two' receives €19.29 credit in the Pro Shop.

June 3 Open four person team, sponsored by Newpark Hotel, 1 Brian Cullen, Pat Walshe, Sean Bolger, J. Tierney 94pts; 2 Martin Devlin, M. Dowling, Eugene Ryan, Jason Ryan 93pts; 3 Mary Rice, Bridget Ryan, Michelle Hughes, (Curragh) Denise Hughes (Westmanstown). (Waterford) 91pts (b9); 4 James Joyce, Kevin Joyce, Aidan Dunphy, Leo Dunne, 91pts. (all members of Abbeyleix G.C.); 5 Michael Grant, Mark Grant, Paul Dunne, Waterford, Jamie Dunne, Waterford Castle 90pts (b9).

Two's Club - 6th Aidan McDonald, Kevin Joyce (Abbeyleix), Sean Bolger (Rathdowney); 17th Anthony Cleere, David McNamara, Brian Meredith, Rory MacEneaney, Eugene Ryan (Rathdowney).

Each 'Two' receives €30.50 credit in the Pro Shop.

June 4 Open three person team, sponsored by AIB Bank, 1 Cathal McDonald (10), Alan O’Rourke (3), Darren Maddock (18) 90pts; 2 Denis Butler (14), Castlecomer, Martin O’Donnell (16), Castlecomer, Sean Kiely, Mountain View (18) 88pts; 3 Nicholas Walsh (7), Shane O’Neill (16), Gerry Rowe (12) 87pts (b9); 4 Ollie O’Connor (12), B. O’Gorman (13), Kevin O’Gorman (14) 87pts, all members of Callan GC; 5 Emmett Boland (6), Niamh Kelly (7), Dervilla O’Byrne (10) 86pts (b9).

Two's Club - 6th Jim Wall; 10th James Hogan, Christopher Hickey; 15th John Larkin; 17th Rob Kearney, Michael Doran, Brian Delaney.

Each 'Two' receives €24.28 credit in the Pro Shop.

LADIES CLUB: Kilkenny played Tramore in the third round of the Minor Cup in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday. Tramore won.

Helen Devane, Catherine Leahy and Mary O'Neill lost while Martina Naughton and Breege Martin were called in.

Team - Helen Devane, Catherine Leahy, Martina Naughton, Breege Martin, Mary O'Neill Reserve - Ann Woodcock.

Managers - Stella Coughlan and Sandra Barrett.

Ladies are reminded not to forget to put names down for the club competitions. The entry sheets are available on the notice board.

There is a Hi-Low coming up on Wednesday, June 13 ( 5.30pm).

This is a foursomes competition over 13 holes. Each pairing will involve a low handicap player and a higher handicap. The emphasis is on fun.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE: The Summer season of competitions for junior/juvenile members will commence on Monday and will continue throughout the Summer.

Check the fixtures list to ensure there is a competition on each Monday.

Junior/juvenile members should ensure they have registered their details on the BRS system, thus ensuring they receive the regular update and news bulletins.

New members will received their GUI cards in the coming days.

Coaching will commence on Saturday week. It will be held between 10am and 12 noon. Further details in the coming days.

BRIDGE: The next Bridge evening will be on Monday (7.30pm).

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 9.40 to 10.52am senior ladies, 11 to 11.56am visitors, 12.04 to 2.28pm senior gents, 2.36 to 3.32pm members time; Thursday, 7.32 to 8.52am members time, 9.am to 5.56pm Kilkenny College Classic, 6.04 to 7pm inte-club practice; Friday, course free for members up to 2.30pm but course must be clear at 2.30pm; 11am to 5pm The Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers, shotgun start at 2.30pm, course must be free at 2.30pm; Saturday, 7.24 to 9.24am members time, 9.32 to 9.56am visitors, 11 to 11.48am Society, 1 to 1.56pm members time, 2 to 2.28pm Provincial Towns v Waterford, 2.36 to 3.24pm ladies and gents competition (gents June Monthly Medal; ladies Valerie Doyle Trophy), 5 to 6.36pm mixed social golf; Sunday, 7.32am to 3.56pm ladies and gents competition (gents June monthly medal, ladies Valerie Doyle Trophy); Monday, 8.28 to 10.52am junior/juvenile competition, 11am to 12.52pm Society, 1 to 2.28pm members time, 2.36 to 5pm gents June monthly medal; Tuesday, 8.20 to 10.20am ladies 9 and 18 hole Valerie Doyle Trophy, 12.20 to 2.20pm ladies 9 and 18 hole Valerie Doyle Trophy, 2.28 to 2.44pm Jack Lowry, 4.04 to 5.48pm Ladies 18 Hole Valerie Doyle Trophy; Wednesday, June 13, 9 to 11.16am senior gents, 11.24am to 12.52pm Society, 1 to 2.04pm members time.