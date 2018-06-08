Kilkenny name unchanged team to face Wexford

It is as you were with National League champions, Kilkenny, for the Leinster senior hurling championship round robin game against Wexford in Nowlan Park tomorrow (7pm).

Manager Brian Cody and his selectors have named the same team that started against All-Ireland champions, Galway, in the last match two weeks ago.

The Westerners won that one, and brought Kilkenny's unbeaten run of eight matches to an end.

The winners of tomorrow's game will face Galway in the Leinster final on July 1. A draw would be suffice to edge Wexford through as their scoring difference is far superior to Kilkenny's.

The losers will still be involved in the All-Ireland championship, however.

Kilkeneny (SH v Wexford) - E. Murphy; E. Morrissey, P. Walsh, P. Deegan; C. Delaney, C. Buckley, P. Murphy; C. Fogarty, J. Maher; M. Keoghan, T.J. Reid, L. Blanchfield; J. Donnelly. W. Walsh, L. Scanlon. Subs - D. Brennan, J. Holden, C. O'Shea, J. Cleere, C. Browne, G. Aylward, C. Fennelly, P. Lyng, R. Leahy, R. Hogan, B. Sheehan.