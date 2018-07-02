All the Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from games played during the past week:

Leinster senior hurling championship final

Kilkenny 0-18, Galway 0-18

Electric Ireland Leinster minor hurling final

Dublin 6-19, Kilkenny 7-12

St. Canice's Credit Union County Hurling League Division 1

Clara 1-26, Erins Own 2-18

Mullinavat 5-18, Dicksboro 0-13

O'Loughlin Gaels 1-19, Carrickshock 0-15

Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-24, James Stephens 1-21

County Hurling League Division 2

Rower Inistioge 4-17, Danesfort 4-16

St Patrick's 1-20, Graigue Ballycallan 1-15

Tullaroan W/O Glenmore

St Martin's 2-23, Bennettsbridge 3-12

Michael Lyng Motors County Hurling League Division 3

John Lockes 2-17, Lisdowney 2-13

St Lachtain's 3-19, Fenians 3-11

Thomastown 4-21, Mooncoin 2-10

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons All County JHL semi-finals

Piltown 0-20, Slieverue 1-14

O'Loughlin Gaels 0-19, Blacks and Whites 0-7

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling League

Mooncoin 2-16, Erins Own 1-18

Mooncoin 5-25, St Lachtain's 0-11

Conahy Shamrocks 4-17, Erins Own 1-11

Dunnamaggin 1-18, James Stephens 1-12

Carrickshock 1-18, Young Irelands 2-12

Lisdowney 3-19, Thomastown 3-18

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Junior B Hurling League

St Martin's 8-24, Emeralds 4-11

John Lockes 2-18, St Martin's 1-18

Tullogher Rosbercon 3-12, Mullinavat 0-12

O'Loughlin Gaels 9-11, Emeralds 3-12

Fenians 2-13, Graigue Ballycallan 2-12

Barrow Rangers 4-12, Dicksboro 0-23

Iverk Produce Junior C Hurling League

Bennettsbridge 3-16, Piltown 0-13

Blacks and Whites W/O Bennettsbridge -

Piltown 3-13, Danesfort 1-18

Glenmore 2-13, Windgap 2-10

Galmoy 3-17, Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-9

Threecastles 3-9, Carrigeen 1-14

Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group A

Kilmacow 3-15, Conahy Shamrocks 0-12

Dicksboro 1-20, Graignamanagh 3-13

Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group B

Rower Inistioge 4-19, Erins Own 0-7

Mooncoin 1-14, Cloneen 0-10

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn A Hurling League

Dicksboro Maroon 5-14, Thomastown 0-6

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A

Bennettsbridge 3-11, Erins Own 4-8

Graignamanagh 3-8, St Martin's 1-12

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Hurling League

Young Irelands 2-10, Dicksboro Maroon 1-5

Graigue Ballycallan 2-10, Tullogher Rosbercon 1-4

James Stephens 6-13, Dicksboro White 1-8

O'Loughlin Gaels 5-8, Thomastown 1-8

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Hurling League Group A

Piltown 5-9, Glenmore 1-7

Danesfort 7-9, Galmoy/Windgap 5-3

Erins Own 1-8, Clara 1-8

Danesfort 1-14, Piltown 3-6

St Lachtain's 5-6, Glenmore 2-12

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Hurling League Group B

Bennettsbridge 2-12, John Lockes 1-13

Fenians 4-6, Emeralds 2-8

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Hurling League Group A

Carrickshock W/O Conahy Shamrocks -

Tullaroan 4-8, O'Loughlin Gaels 2-6

St Patrick's 5-15, Cloneen/Railyard 1-5

Cloneen/Railyard 4-12, James Stephens 1-2

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Hurling League Group B

Mullinavat 2-27, Lisdowney 2-5

St Martin's 6-7, Barrow Rangers 6-6

Graignamanagh 1-4, Mooncoin 1-3

Mullinavat 3-19, Blacks and Whites 2-5

