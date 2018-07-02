All the Kilkenny GAA results
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from games played during the past week:
Leinster senior hurling championship final
Kilkenny 0-18, Galway 0-18
Electric Ireland Leinster minor hurling final
Dublin 6-19, Kilkenny 7-12
St. Canice's Credit Union County Hurling League Division 1
Clara 1-26, Erins Own 2-18
Mullinavat 5-18, Dicksboro 0-13
O'Loughlin Gaels 1-19, Carrickshock 0-15
Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-24, James Stephens 1-21
County Hurling League Division 2
Rower Inistioge 4-17, Danesfort 4-16
St Patrick's 1-20, Graigue Ballycallan 1-15
Tullaroan W/O Glenmore
St Martin's 2-23, Bennettsbridge 3-12
Michael Lyng Motors County Hurling League Division 3
John Lockes 2-17, Lisdowney 2-13
St Lachtain's 3-19, Fenians 3-11
Thomastown 4-21, Mooncoin 2-10
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons All County JHL semi-finals
Piltown 0-20, Slieverue 1-14
O'Loughlin Gaels 0-19, Blacks and Whites 0-7
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling League
Mooncoin 2-16, Erins Own 1-18
Mooncoin 5-25, St Lachtain's 0-11
Conahy Shamrocks 4-17, Erins Own 1-11
Dunnamaggin 1-18, James Stephens 1-12
Carrickshock 1-18, Young Irelands 2-12
Lisdowney 3-19, Thomastown 3-18
J. J. Kavanagh and Sons Junior B Hurling League
St Martin's 8-24, Emeralds 4-11
John Lockes 2-18, St Martin's 1-18
Tullogher Rosbercon 3-12, Mullinavat 0-12
O'Loughlin Gaels 9-11, Emeralds 3-12
Fenians 2-13, Graigue Ballycallan 2-12
Barrow Rangers 4-12, Dicksboro 0-23
Iverk Produce Junior C Hurling League
Bennettsbridge 3-16, Piltown 0-13
Blacks and Whites W/O Bennettsbridge -
Piltown 3-13, Danesfort 1-18
Glenmore 2-13, Windgap 2-10
Galmoy 3-17, Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-9
Threecastles 3-9, Carrigeen 1-14
Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group A
Kilmacow 3-15, Conahy Shamrocks 0-12
Dicksboro 1-20, Graignamanagh 3-13
Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group B
Rower Inistioge 4-19, Erins Own 0-7
Mooncoin 1-14, Cloneen 0-10
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn A Hurling League
Dicksboro Maroon 5-14, Thomastown 0-6
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A
Bennettsbridge 3-11, Erins Own 4-8
Graignamanagh 3-8, St Martin's 1-12
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Hurling League
Young Irelands 2-10, Dicksboro Maroon 1-5
Graigue Ballycallan 2-10, Tullogher Rosbercon 1-4
James Stephens 6-13, Dicksboro White 1-8
O'Loughlin Gaels 5-8, Thomastown 1-8
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Hurling League Group A
Piltown 5-9, Glenmore 1-7
Danesfort 7-9, Galmoy/Windgap 5-3
Erins Own 1-8, Clara 1-8
Danesfort 1-14, Piltown 3-6
St Lachtain's 5-6, Glenmore 2-12
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Hurling League Group B
Bennettsbridge 2-12, John Lockes 1-13
Fenians 4-6, Emeralds 2-8
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Hurling League Group A
Carrickshock W/O Conahy Shamrocks -
Tullaroan 4-8, O'Loughlin Gaels 2-6
St Patrick's 5-15, Cloneen/Railyard 1-5
Cloneen/Railyard 4-12, James Stephens 1-2
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Hurling League Group B
Mullinavat 2-27, Lisdowney 2-5
St Martin's 6-7, Barrow Rangers 6-6
Graignamanagh 1-4, Mooncoin 1-3
Mullinavat 3-19, Blacks and Whites 2-5
