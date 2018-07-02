Galway still the bookies fancy in Leinster and for All-Ireland

Big hearted Kilkenny remained in the hunt for another provincial title with a late surge against Galway to earn themselves a Leinster senior hurling final replay.

T.J. Reid’s injury-time leveller in Croke Park yesterday means the two sides will go at it again on Sunday in Thurles (3pm). Galway are the favourites to get it right at the second time of asking.

The defending All-Ireland champions are priced at 4/9, with Kilkenny 9/4 shots to pick up what would be a staggering 72nd Leinster crown. Galway are chasing their third title.

The early betting activity on the replay suggests punters are expecting another tight one, with the Tribesmen 15/4 to win by 1-3 points.

They have suffered a slight drift from even money to 6/5 to go all the way and retain the All-Ireland title, while the Cats are 11/2 third favourites from 13/2.

The pair are sandwiched in the outright betting by 3/1 shots Cork, who closed in from 9/2 after they overturned an eight point deficit against Clare to emerge as Munster champions for the second year in succession.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said Galway have drifted slightly for the All-Ireland from evens to 6/5. He said it certainly wasn’t the best form seen from them , but the early replay betting suggests that punters are confident they’ll dispense with the Cats at the second time of asking.

"Cork have been their nearest challengers in the betting, but the gap between the two is a lot closer now than it once was,” he added.

Match betting - 4/9 Galway, 9/1 draw, 9/4 Kilkenny.

Handicap betting - EVS Galway (-3), 11/1 draw (-3), 10/11 Kilkenny (+3).

All-Ireland SHC outright - 6/5 Galway, 3/1 Cork, 11/2 Kilkenny, 7/1 Limerick, 7/1 Clare, 12/1 Wexford, 1000/1 bar.

