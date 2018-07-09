It's off to Thurles for Kilkenny seniors and minors on Sunday

Kilkenny will have two teams in hurling action in Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday.

The do-or-die All-Ireland senior hurling championship quarter-final between Kilkenny and Limerick will be played at 2pm.

The chances of towering attacker, Walter Walsh, being fit for this game are looking very slim. He suffered a groin injury in yesterday's defeat against Galway.

The Kilkenny minor hurlers, who were beaten in the Leinster final by Dublin, will played Galway in the Eletric Ireland hurling championship. The throw-in here will be at 12 noon.