Soccer: Kilkenny clubs learn their FAI Junior Cup fate

Local derbies form the centre of an intriguing series of games in the second round draw of the FAI Junior Cup.

There will be a clash of the Fair Green clubs as Callan United host Freebooters, while Thoamstown United travel to Buckley Park to take on Fort Rangers. There will also be an all-city encounter as Evergreen, who reached the final in 2017, face off against Newpark. Second round games are due to be played the weekend of September 29.

The full second round draw for the Kilkenny/Carlow/Wexford region is:

Kilkenny/Carlow/Wexford

Kilree Celtic v New Ross Celtic

New Oak Boys v Ballymurphy Celtic

Vale Wanderers FC v Killeshin FC

Gorey Celtic v Mill Celtic

Wexford Bohs FC v Hanover Harps FC

Courtown Hibs v Corach Ramblers FC

Campile United v Gorey Rangers

Bridge Rovers v Bunclody AFC

Moyne Rangers FC v Forth Celtic FC

Kilmore United v North End United

St Patrick's Boys v Shamrock Rovers

Parkville United v Stoneyford FC

Curracloe United v Tombrack United

Callan United v Freebooters FC

Fort Rangers FC v Thomastown United

Crettyard United v Deen Celtic

Adamstown FC v Bridge United

Evergreen FC v Newpark FC

Byes to Round Three: Celtic Stars, Highview Athletic

Waterford/WWEC

Waterford Crystal v Tramore Rangers

Portlaw United v St Saviours FC

Southend United v Kilmacow FC

Hibernians FC v Johnville FC

Valley Rangers FC v Piltown FC

St Pauls FC v St Josephs FC

Bohemians FC v Brideview United

Abbeyside FC v Ferrybank FC

Dungarvan United v Stradbally FC

Tramore FC v Moincoin Celtic

Villa FC v De La Salle FC

Dungarvan Celtic v Waterford Crystal B

Bye to Round Three: Carrick United