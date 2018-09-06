Soccer: Kilkenny clubs learn their FAI Junior Cup fate
How will Kilkenny clubs fare in this season's FAI Junior Cup?
Local derbies form the centre of an intriguing series of games in the second round draw of the FAI Junior Cup.
There will be a clash of the Fair Green clubs as Callan United host Freebooters, while Thoamstown United travel to Buckley Park to take on Fort Rangers. There will also be an all-city encounter as Evergreen, who reached the final in 2017, face off against Newpark. Second round games are due to be played the weekend of September 29.
The full second round draw for the Kilkenny/Carlow/Wexford region is:
Kilkenny/Carlow/Wexford
Kilree Celtic v New Ross Celtic
New Oak Boys v Ballymurphy Celtic
Vale Wanderers FC v Killeshin FC
Gorey Celtic v Mill Celtic
Wexford Bohs FC v Hanover Harps FC
Courtown Hibs v Corach Ramblers FC
Campile United v Gorey Rangers
Bridge Rovers v Bunclody AFC
Moyne Rangers FC v Forth Celtic FC
Kilmore United v North End United
St Patrick's Boys v Shamrock Rovers
Parkville United v Stoneyford FC
Curracloe United v Tombrack United
Callan United v Freebooters FC
Fort Rangers FC v Thomastown United
Crettyard United v Deen Celtic
Adamstown FC v Bridge United
Evergreen FC v Newpark FC
Byes to Round Three: Celtic Stars, Highview Athletic
Waterford/WWEC
Waterford Crystal v Tramore Rangers
Portlaw United v St Saviours FC
Southend United v Kilmacow FC
Hibernians FC v Johnville FC
Valley Rangers FC v Piltown FC
St Pauls FC v St Josephs FC
Bohemians FC v Brideview United
Abbeyside FC v Ferrybank FC
Dungarvan United v Stradbally FC
Tramore FC v Moincoin Celtic
Villa FC v De La Salle FC
Dungarvan Celtic v Waterford Crystal B
Bye to Round Three: Carrick United
