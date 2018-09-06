Two Kilkenny players nominated for under-21 Team of the Year

Two Kilkenny players, Richie Leahy and John Donnelly, feature among the nominees for the Bord Gáis Energy under-21 hurling Team of the Year for 2018.

Eleven Cork players make the list while champions, Tipperary and Galway have nine players each included. L

The Team of the Year and Player of the Year nominees were picked by a panel of judges chaired by Bord Gáis Energy Sports Ambassador, Ger Cunningham, alongside Bord Gáis Energy #HurlingToTheCore Ambassador, Joe Canning, Waterford legend Ken McGrath and TG4’s Micheál Ó Domhnaill.

The winners of the Team of the Year and Player of the Year will be announced on Wednesday, October 17 when the B Championship Player of the Year will also be announced.

Winners will receive their awards on Friday, October 19 at a special ceremony in Dublin.

Shortlist for Bord Gáis Energy Team of the Year:

Goalkeepers - Billy Nolan (Waterford), Barry Hogan (Tipperary), Ger Collins (Cork).

Right corner-back - Paddy Smyth (Dublin), David Lowney (Cork), Damien Reck (Wexford).

Full-back - Darren Byrne (Wexford), Jack Fitzpatrick (Galway), Brian McGrath (Tipperary).

Left corner-back - Killian O’Dwyer (Tipperary), Shane Bannon (Galway), Niall O’Leary (Cork).

Right half-back - Fintan Burke (Galway), Conor Prunty (Waterford), Billy Hennessy (Cork).

Centre-back - Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Make Coleman (Cork), Robert Byrne (Tipperary).

Left half back - Dylan Quirke (Tipperary), Jack Grealish (Galway), Ian Carty (Wexford).

Midfield - Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork), Richie Leahy (Kilkenny), Tom Monaghan (Galway), Seán Loftus (Galway), Ger Browne (Tipperary), Conor Cahalane (Cork).

Right half forward - Brian Ryan (Limerick), Robbie O’Flynn (Cork), Joe O’Connor (Wexford).

Centre-forward - Jerome Cahill (Tipperary), Rory O’Connor (Wexford), Declan Dalton (Cork).

Left half forward - Killian Doyle (Wesmeath), Cianan Fahy (Galway), Shane Kingston (Cork).

Right corner forward - Jake Morris (Tipperary), Kevin Cooney (Galway), Colin Currie (Dublin).

Full-forward - Tim O’Mahoney (Cork), John Donnelly (Kilkenny), Mark Kehoe (Tipperary).

Left corner forward - Simon Casey (Wexford), Evan Niland (Galway), Chris Nolan (Carlow).

Nominations for Player of the Year - Ger Browne (Tipperary), Fintan Burke (Galway), Mark Coleman (Cork), Jake Morris (Tipperary).

