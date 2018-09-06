Kilkenny county golf: it was Duggan Cup delight for Castlecomer

There was Duggan Cup delight for the Castlecomer GC team as they won the inter-club competition for the second year in a row.

The historic win was achieved against The Heath in Edenderry on Sunday. The team featured Tommy O’Neill, Michael Minogue, Gerry Mealy, Ken Hovenden, Marty O’Shea, James Farrell, Paul Rice, John Bergin, Andy Cleere and Martin Brennan (player/manager).

The team’s wonderful achievement in Edenderry was honoured by the presence of Club President Honoria Fogarty, Captain Seamus Brennan, Lady Captain Margaret O’Keeffe and a fine contingent of supporters.

GET INTO GOLF: The ladies Get Into Golf programme is making great progress under the guidance of Honoria Fogarty. The ladies continue to play great golf.

Results, Get Into Golf competition number five: 1 Mary Mealey, 2 Anna May Mullins. Competition number six: 1 Mary Boran, 2 Catherine Campion. Scramble: 1 Mary Boran & Mairead Mac Eoin, 2 Trish Hayden & Mary Boran, 3 Mary Mealey and Trish Hayden. Foursomes: 1 Maureen Holohan & Majella Deevy, 2 Eileen Gunner & Catherine Campion. Competition number seven: 1 Kathleen O’Connor, 2 Terri Hackney, 3 AnnaMay Mullins.

SCRAMBLE: Results, Tuesday scramble, August 28: 1 Gerry Meally, Trisha Hayden, Martin Buggy. Results, Tuesday scramble, August 21: 1 Dick Farrell, Siobhan McEvoy, Majella Deevy.

LADIES: Results, ladies Network International 18-hole competition: 1 Joan Costigan,

2 Helen Dunne. Results, Dick Dooley 18-hole competition: 1 Margie Gannon, 2 Caroline Conway, 3 Joan Brennan.

Incoming captain Joan Costigan has organised a trip for all the ladies to Kilkea on Saturday, September 29. Names can be placed on the board in the locker room.

This week sees a big fixture in the ladies golf calendar when all the ladies play for our President Honoria Fogarty’s prize. Players can play Saturday or Sunday.

SENIORS: Results, seniors competition, August 29: 1 Murty Coonan (9), Liam Farrell (23), Jim White (26), 79pts; 2 Jerry O’Neill (27), Des Murphy (25), Tony Whelan (25), 73pts; 3 Pat Morrissey (18), Sean Scanlon (16), Matt Pollack (26), Tom Teehan (18), 72pts.

TGIF: Patricia Brennan, Helen Dunne, Martin Mealy and John Kelly have qualified from the wildcard round for the TGIF ladies and men’s finals. The finals are fixed for Sunday, September 16 at 11am for the men and 12 noon for the ladies.

The 12 finalists in both categories are: Ladies - 1 Margaret O’Keeffe, 2 Susan Boland, 3 Emer Foley, 4 Joan Brennan, 5 Honoria Fogarty, 6 Ann Doyle, 7 Delia O’Donohoe, 8 Loretta Mansfield, 9 Helen Murphy, 10 Caroline Conway, 11 Patricia Brennan, 12 Helen Dunne. Men - 1 Nicky Walsh, 2 Robert Brennan, 3 John Bergin, 4 Kieran Bergin, 5 Cierán O’Neill, 6 Liam Doyle, 7 Gerry O’Neill, 8 Andy Cleere, 9 David Lynch, 10 Jonathan Dowling, 11 Martin Mealy, 12 John Kelly.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 11, 17, 23 and 27. The jackpot is now €5,200.

RESULTS: Results, men’s 18-hole singles stableford, September 2: 1 Eamonn Breen (15), 43pts; 2 Brian Dermody (18), 40pts (b6); gross Michael Buggy (0), 40pts. Class One: Sean O’Shea (6), 38pts (b9). Class Two: Shane Butler (16), 38pts (b9). Class Three: Mark O’Dowda (20), 35pts (b9).

Results, 18-hole open singles stableford, August 30: 1 Liam Dooley (17), 41pts; 2 Jason Brennan (4), 36pts (b9); gross Martin Brennan (9), 28pts.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Seniors Classic - meet 9.30am to tee off at 10am. Thursday: Men’s 18-hole stableford open singles. Saturday & Sunday: President Honoria Fogarty’s Prize to Men and Ladies.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Club President Frank Costello will hold his prize competition at Mountain View GC on Sunday.

The competition will be an 18-hole single stableford, with tee times running from 7.30 to 11am. Members can register at the clubhouse, tel 056-7768122. The draw for times will be held tomorrow (Thursday).

GOY:With three rounds left in this year’s Golfer of the Year competition Seamus Fitzpatrick leads the way with 290 points, followed by Michael O’Neill and Joe Tyrrell, both of whom are on 170 points.

The next round will take in the President’s Prize on Sunday.

RESULTS: Results, members’ singles, September 2: 1 Ken Shaw (14), 42pts; 2 Simon Williams (13), 38pts; 3 Thomas Kinsella (17), 37pts; 4 Jim Dunne (16), 37pts.

DIARY: Sunday: President’s Prize. Tuesday: Seniors competition. Wednesday, September 12: Ladies singles competition. Thursday, September 13: Seniors’ 13-hole competition. Sunday, September 16: Monthly Medal.

CALLAN

The biggest winner at Callan GC wasn’t on the course but off it.

Helen Tuite grabbed the headlines when she won the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 11, 23, 28. The winning ticket was sold by Anne McEvoy.

Next week’s jackpot will be €750.

RGA: Results, RGA Simon O’Brien Trophy, September 3: Category A - 1 John Grace, 32pts (c/b); 2 Eddie Tallent, 32pts; 3 Pat Mulrooney, 31pts; 4 Luke Connery, 30pts. Category B - 1 Brendan McDonald, 33pts; 2 Glenn Wilson, 32pts (c/b); 3 Jim Kehoe, 32pts; 4 Padraig McMorrow, 28pts.

Results, RGA two-man competition, August 27: 1 John Kirwan & John Grace, 45; 2 John Kinsella & Luke Connery, 45.4; 3 Glenn Wilson & Jim Wellwood, 45.9.

LADIES: Results, senior ladies competition: Cat One - 1 Margaret T. O’Shea, 2 Eileen Cuddihy. Cat Two - 1 Geraldine O’Sullivan, 2 Sheila Kirby. Cat Three - 1 Mary Croke, 2 Carmel O’Sullivan.

GOWRAN PARK

Gowran Park GC have launched their membership drive for 2019.

The club has a rate of €600 for full membership, €435 for under 30s and €510 for seniors (70+, excluding levies) from September 6 through to January 2019.

Further information on the offer, which closes on October 31, is available from the golf office, tel 056-7726699.

SCRATCH: The Junior and Senior Scratch Cups will be held on Sunday.

These popular competitions are available for golfers with handicaps from 0 to 4 (Senior Scratch) and 5 to 9 (Junior Scratch).

Timesheet details are available online or from 056-7726699.

RESULTS: Results, men’s two-person team event, September 2: 1 Noel Kenny & Mick McKillen, 52pts; 2 Patrick O’Neill & Brian Lannon, 51pts; 3 Alan Dawson & Brian Doherty, 50pts (c/b).

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday): Open singles (visitor €20, member €5). Sunday: Junior & Senior Scratch Cups (visitor €25, member €10).

BORRIS

The following are the results from Borris GC:

Results, open seniors: 1 D. Glynn (17), 42pts; 2 B. Dunne (20), 40pts; 3 J. Malone (18), 39pts (b9).

Results, Scotch foursomes: 1 J. Byrne (15) & M. Cowman (14), 58.5; 2 S. Hanafin (14) & J. Todd (10), 61; 3 K. Lucas (20) & B. Joyce (8), 62.

Results, Step House Hotel nine-hole Friday singles: 1 B. Dermody (14), 19pts (L6); 2 M. Hanrahan (19), 19pts (L3); 3 J. O’Neill (11), 19pts.

RATHDOWNEY

Results, monthly medal competition Rathdowney GC, September 1 & 2: 1 Mark O’Loughlin (8), 68; 2 Thomas Sweeney (15), 68; gross Lar Ryan (-2), 67; 3 David T. Hogan (17), 68.

Results, Husqvarna Tuesday open singles, August 28: 1 Sean Mullins (13), 39pts; 2 Michael Grace (9), 38pts; gross Lar Ryan (-1), 39pts.

LOTTO: The golf club lotto jackpot is now €9,500.

