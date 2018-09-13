All-Star hurling team: National League champs Kilkenny have five players in contention

National League champions, Kilkenny have five players included in the list of hurling nominees in contention for a PwC All-Star award in 2018.

All-Ireland champions, Limerick, dominate with John Kiely’s winning team represented by 15 players on the short-list of 45 names released by the GAA and the GPA.

As is tradition, the nominations are divided into goalkeepers, 18 defenders, six midfielders and 18 forwards.

Kilkenny goalkeeper, Eoin Murphy, who had a terrific year and must be a deadly serious contender for an award, has been listed, as have defenders Padraig Walsh and Cillian Buckley, midfielder James Maher and attaker, T.J. Reid.

The PwC All-Star hurling team of 2018 will be announced live on RTÉ TV and the players will be presented with their awards at a gala black-tie banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, November 2.

Galway have received 9 nominations, Cork 7, Clare 5, Kilkenny 5, Wexford 2 with Dublin and Tipperary receiving one nomination each.

The selections were voted on by a committee made up of Gaelic games correspondents, and chaired by GAA President, John Horan.

PwC All-Star hurling nominations:

GOALKEEPERS - 1 Anthony Nash, Cork; 2 Eoin Murphy, Kilkenny; 3 Nicky Quaid, Limerick

DEFENDERS - 1 Mark Coleman, Cork; 2 Colm Spillane, Cork; 3 David McInerney, Clare; 4 Chris Crummey, Dublin; 5 Dáithí Burke, Galway; 6 Adrian Tuohy, Galway; 7 Aidan Harte, Galway; 8 Padraic Mannion, Galway; 9 Cillian Buckley, Kilkenny; 10 Padraig Walsh, Kilkenny; 11 Sean Finn, Limerick; 12 Mike Casey, Limerick; 13 Richie English, Limerick; 14 Diarmaid Byrnes, Limerick; 15 Declan Hannon, Limerick; 16 Dan Morrissey, Limerick; 17 Paudie Foley, Wexford; 18 Liam Ryan, Wexford

MIDFIELDERS - 1 Colm Galvin, Clare; 2 Darragh Fitzgibbon, Cork; 3 David Burke, Galway; 4 James Maher, Kilkenny; 5 Cian Lynch, Limerick; 6 Darragh O’Donovan, Limerick

FORWARDS - 1 Peter Duggan, Clare; 2 John Conlon, Clare; 3 Shane O’Donnell, Clare; 4 Daniel Kearney, Cork; 5 Seamus Harnedy, Cork; 6 Pa Horgan, Cork; 7 Joe Canning, Galway; 8 Conor Whelan, Galway; 9 Cathal Mannion, Galway; 10 Jonathan Glynn, Galway; 11 TJ Reid, Kilkenny; 12 Kyle Hayes, Limerick; 13 Gearoid Hegarty, Limerick; 14 Tom Morrissey, Limerick; 15 Aaron Gillane, Limerick; 16 Seamus Flanagan, Limerick; 17 Graeme Mulcahy, Limerick; 18 Jason Forde, Tipperary

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year nominees - 1 Joe Canning, Galway; 2 Padraic Mannion, Galway; 3 Cian Lynch, Limerick.

PwC GAA/GPA Young Player of the Year in hurling nominees - 1 Darragh Fitzgibbon, Cork; 2 Kyle Hayes, Limerick; 3 Mark Coleman, Cork.

