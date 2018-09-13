Kilkenny golf: great turnout at Mountain View for President Frank Costello’s prize

There was a great turnout at Mountain View GC for President Frank Costello’s prize day on Sunday.

Fifty-four golfers took to the course for an 18-hole singles stableford, which was played in dry but windy conditions.

The winner was Michael Dempsey (12) with a fantastic score of 42 points.

Results: 1 Michael Dempsey (12), 42pts; 2 Denis Brennan (16), 39pts; 3 Keith Kavanagh (13), 38pts; 4 Sean O’Sullivan (19), 38pts; 5 Keith Kelly (15), 37pts. Front nine: Alan Cuffe. Back nine: Colin Widger. Past President: Michael Hoyne (16), 36pts. Longest Drive: Simon Williams. Nearest to the Pin: Denis Brennan.

CUMMINS CUP: Twenty-four golfers played in the Ollie Cummins Memorial Cup. The conditions on the day were windy but dry and sunny throughout the competition for senior members, which was formerly known as the Dan O’Neill Cup. John Fielding (26) carded 41 points to claim first prize. Eamon Morrissey (23) was second with 40 points while Michael Dempsey (12) was third with 39 points.

RESULTS: Results, Ollie Cummins Memorial Cup, September 4: 1 J. Fielding (26), 41pts; 2 E. Morrissey (23), 40pts; 3 M. Dempsey (12), 39pts; 4 B. O’Brien (16), 38pts; 5 P. Ryan (24), 36pts.

Results, seniors’ 13-hole four-man classic, August 30: 1 M. Grace, M. Dobbyn, E. Kennedy, M. O’Mahony, 78pts; 2 M. O’Neill, S. Fitzpatrick, P. O’Brien, J. Menton, 77pts.

DIARY: Sunday: Monthly Medal. Tuesday: Seniors’ competition. Wednesday, September 19: Ladies singles competition. Thursday, September 20: Seniors’ 13-hole competition. Sunday, September 23: Single stableford.

CASTLECOMER

John Bergin had a tremendous round of 63 in Honoria Fogarty’s President’s prize competition at Castlecomer GC over the weekend.

With 126 golfers battling for honours in one of the club’s majors, John’s round consisted of birdies at 8, 17 and 18, complemented by seven pars. Second place finisher Tommy O’Neill’s round of 69, which consisted of one birdie and 13 pars, was most impressive also.

The weekend’s conditions were tricky with gusty westerly winds and squally showers interrupting quite benign weather at times.

Results, Honoria Fogarty President’s Prize: 1 John Bergin (15), 63; 2 Tommy O’Neill (8), 69; gross Michael Buggy (0), 75; 3 Eamon Connery (23), 70 (b9). Class One: John Smith (6), 75. Class Two: Christy Comerford (14), 70 (b9). Class Three: Mark O’Dowda (20), 71 (b9). Over 60: Patsy Brennan (21), 71 (b9). Student: Liam Doyle (20), 69.

SINGLES: Results, men’s 18-hole open singles, September 6: 1 James Daly (21), 39pts (b9); 2 Liam Mooney (22), 39pts.

POLE FORKING: The autumn pole-forking of the greens took place, as notified to all members, on Monday.

BUNKERS: Members are to be complimented for ensuring bunkers are raked after their shot is played. It has been particularly noticed that plug mark repair on the greens has been excellent all year.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 8, 20, 21 and 23. Next week’s jackpot will be €5,400.

FIXTURES: Today (Wednesday): Seniors classic. Assembly at 9.30 for 10am tee off. Thursday: Men’s 18-hole stableford open singles. Saturday & Sunday: Men’s 18-hole open singles. Sunday: Men’s TGIF final, 11am. Ladies TGIF final, 12 noon. Tuesday: Nine-hole scramble, 5.30pm.

GOWRAN PARK

There was a record entry for both the Junior and Senior Scratch Cups at Gowran Park GC on Sunday, with both cups providing hot competition from the outset.

Despite blustery conditions, with the course in near perfect condition all competitors enjoyed the competition off the blue tees.

The Senior Scratch Cup was won by Conor Jameson (3) from Wicklow GC with a score of 72 gross (cb). Marc M. Judge (2) from Stackstown GC was second with 72 gross.

The Junior Scratch Cup was dominated by local golfers. Club member Hughie O’Shaughnessy (6) shot a gross score of 77 (c/b) to take the spoils. James Buckley (6) from Mountain View GC was second with 74 gross (c/b) while club member Larry Cleere (7) was third also with 77 gross (c/b).

MEMBERSHIP: The club has launched its membership drive for 2019. A rate of €600 for full membership is available, as well as €435 for under 30s and €510 for seniors (70+). The offer, which takes golfers through to January 2019, closes on October 31.

Further information and application forms are available from the golf office, tel 056-7726699 or online.

SCRAMBLE: Results, Golden Golfers 11-hole scramble, September 3: 1 Tom Staunton (14), Eamon Kealy (18), Pat Murphy (23), Miriam Meany (36), 35.5 nett; 2 Liam O’Dwyer (12), John McNamara (16), Ann O’Shea (33), 35.9 nett; 3 Ian Morrissey (19), John Greene (19), Mary Purcell (30), 37.2 nett.

DIARY: Tomorrow (Thursday): Weekly open singles (visitor €20, member €5). Saturday & Sunday: Members’ monthly medal.

CALLAN

There was a large turnout at Callan GC as Captain Mary Grace held her prize competition for the senior ladies on Thursday last.

Anne McEvoy took the spoils, with Bridget Holohan second.

Results, Senior Ladies Captain’s prize, September 6: 1 Anne McEvoy, 2 Bridget Holohan, gross Mary Lanigan, 3 Geraldine O’Sullivan, 4 Anne Phelan, 5 Mary Croke, 6 Anne Bowen, 7 Ann Hickey, 8 Rose Brophy. Past Captain: Marie O’Riordan. Committee: Eileen Cuddihy.

LADIES: Results, ladies three-person team event, September 4: 1 Marie Riordan, Margaret Comerford & Teresa Phelan, 88pts; 2 Mary Lanigan, Betty McGrath & Mary Croke, 85pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 4, 8, 16. Consolation prizes (€30) went to Alice Kelly, Tommy Hennessy and Mia Kealy. Sellers were Murt Cuddihy, Goretti Hennessy and John Grace.

NEW ROSS

Tadgh Cahill beat Cyril O’Grady to win the final of the men’s singles matchplay competition at New Ross GC.

The mixed matchplay competition is now underway at the club. Rules of play for the Mixed Matchplay is half the difference of the combined handicaps. Men play off the discs on the uneven tees and Ladies play off the Ladies tee on the even tees with the men’s indexes to be used throughout.

The first round has to be played by September 23. Players are asked to arrange with opposition to have the matches played by that date.

RESULTS: Results, Tuesday fourball: 1 Tom Purcell (19) & Robert O’Dwyer (21), 2 Des Redmond (19) & John Howlin (9), 3 Davy Doran (12) & Seamus Aldridge (10).

Results, ladies Wednesday competition: 1 Angela Treacy (22), 44pts; 2 Marguerite Sutton (18), 38pts (L9); 3 Teresa Byrne (21), 38pts; gross Mary Dowling, 35.

Results, three-person team event, September 8 & 9: 1 Brian St Ledger (10), Seamus Wall (20), Jimmy St Ledger (8), 80pts; 2 Liam Connolly (8), John Aylward (16), Tom Duggan (18), 79pts; 3 Jim Byrne (9), Noel Cowman (12), Marc Cullen (19), 77pts (L9).

POT: Pat Bennett won the Split the Pot competition.

DIARY: Sunday: Men’s 18-hole stableford.

SENIORS: It was a changed scenario for the seniors on Thursday last with intermittent rain softening up the course and curtailing the run on the ball unlike previous weeks. This led to reduced scoring tallies where an extra club was needed to get the necessary distance to the green.

As is always there was one team who overcame the changed conditions and they rattled in a winning total. Proving that a good start is half the battle the team of Patsy Farrell (20), Kenny Irwin (21), Jamesie Wallace (22), and Les Jastrebski (25) shot 54 points on the outward nine holes, adding 47 points on the back nine, to be crowned the overall winners with a grand total of 101 points.

On 99 points and placed second were John Browne (13), Willie Byrne (14), Paddy Bennett (20) and Tom Kent (25). The third prize was won by John Hosey (14), Michael Kavanagh (16), Paddy Mahony (19) and Colin Casey (22) with 98 points.

There was only one nearest the pin prize won. Patsy Farrell landed that on the ninth with an effort of 41 inches. The next Seniors outing is on Thursday, September 20 with normal tee times booked from 10am.

The seniors have no home game this week as the course is closed for sanding and coring but a large group of seniors will head to Tipperary for three days of golf.

The group will tee off in Tipperary GC today (Wednesday) at 3pm. It’s on to Ballykisteen for dinner and overnight stay. The group have a game scheduled for 1pm on Thursday, with dinner at 7pm. There is another round on their championship course on Friday with tee times from 10am.

BORRIS

Results, three-person scramble, Borris GC, September 9: 1 P. Dundon (14), P. Brennan (11) & D. Roberts (6), 60.9 (B9); 2 D. Malone (16), B. Malone (12) & M. Murphy (13), 60.9; 3 D. Kelly (17), T.C. Clarke (18) & D. Doyle (13), 61.2.

Results, Step House Hotel nine-hole singles: 1 A. O’Connor (19), 2 M. Hanrahan (19), 3 D. Attride (15).

RATHDOWNEY

The Scramble to the Sun competition brought a large crowd to Rathdowney GC.

Results: 1 John McCormack (13), Gerry McCormack (13, Thurles GC) & Neil Stapleton (24), 101pts; 2 Johnny Kennedy (12), Patrick Donovan (13) & Roland Komar (18, Callan GC), 100pts; 3 Francis McCarthy (8), James McCarthy (20, Cahir Park GC) & Peter McCarthy (22, Mountrath GC), 98pts (B6).

Hole in one: Michael Flynn (19) on the second hole. Ladies longest drive: Marie Harte (Rathdowney GC). Men’s longest drive: Tom Cooney (Dromoland GC).

Nearest the pin: Thomas Buckley (Kilkenny GC), second hole 23”; William Hanley (Ballykisteen GC), fifth hole 2’ 2”; Pat Toomey ( Ballykisteen GC), 11th hole 2’ 11”; Mick Power (Callan GC), 17th hole 4’ 9”.

