Kilkenny IHL: table toppers Tullaroan maintain 100% record

Tullaroan had already qualified for the final, but they were made work very hard to maintain their 100% record in the Kilkenny intermediate hurling league when edging past determined Tullogher Rosbercon in Dunnamaggin.

Tullogher had no hope of making the League final, but a place in the Shield decider was a possibiliity. Ultimately they missed the latter and ended up in the first round of the championship, but they really let rip and gave a great account of themselves against the championship favourites.

There were stars all round. Walter Walsh was mighty for Tullogher, and claimed five points from play. Colleagues Shane Ryan, Pat Hartley and Conor Hennessy were very good too.

On the other side centre-forward, Padraig Walsh put his name on four scores, and always appeared to be able to produced something big when most needed. He received huge support from a flying Shane Walsh, the veteran Tommy Walsh and Martin Keoghan, to name but a few.

Tullogher opened backed by the wind, but some poor shooting, especially early on - they missed the target five times during the opening eight minutes - cost them in the end. With Walsh shooting four points and free taker, Cian O'Donoghue doing better and claiming five, they led by 0-12 to 0-9 at the break against opponents who employed a sweeper.

Tullaroan conceded the first point of the new half to Billy Ryan, but they caught up in the 34th minute when Martin Keoghan scored a good individual goal (0-14 to 1-11).

Twice subsequently the scores were level, but Tullaroan hit for home when Shane Walsh, during a dazzling spell, and Martin Keoghan put quick points together to shoot them 1-15 to 0-16 in front in the 46th minute.

The winners led all the way home from there, but keeping ahead was never easy.

SCORERS: Tullaroan - Shane Walsh (0-9); Martin Keoghan (1-2); Padraig Walsh (0-4); Josh Moore, Ken Coogan, Martin Walsh, John Walton, Ger Luby (0-1 each). Tullogher-Rosbercon - Cian O'Donoghue (0-8); Walter Walsh (0-5); Conor Hennessy, Shane Ryan (0-3 each); Kevin Hennessy, Billy Ryan (0-1 each).

