Kilkenny greyhounds: Rough Hammer smashes the field

The first of the a4 semi-finals at Kilkenny greyhound track saw Pookies Plan Cee take a flyer from trap five and he led into the bend from Rough Hammer.

The pace setter moved two lengths clear into the back straight but Rough Hammer was back within a length turning for home.

Pookies Plan Cee dug deep but as the line approached the Karol Ramsbottom trained Rough Hammer hit the front to win by two lengths in 29.25.

In the second semi-final of the Gain Dog Nutrition a4 stake there was little in it early doors.

There was trouble at the bend and this saw Totos Gift and Bikerman go on.

Totos Gift moved three lengths clear into the back stretch before doubling his lead into the third. Garryglass Rover came home well, but it was not enough to trouble Totos Gift, who ran out a four and a half length winner in 29.57.

The next race was an a3 525. Nameless Raheen began well and led into the first where she was joined by Sawdust Sammie.

There was plenty of bumping between the pair into the second and this allowed Hello Mossie to shoot by and into the lead.

Nameless Raheen went after the new leader and was within a length off the third. Nameless Raheen kept on coming but Hello Mossie, trained by Paul Hennessy, saw it out by a neck in 29.36.

Cill Dubh Style wins

Race four was an a3 novice 725. This staying race was won by Cill Dubh Style.

The winner was well away and vied for the early lead with Danesrath Jess. Cill Dubh Style soon took control and raced three lengths clear of Hyperion into the third.

The lead was increased further heading down the far side for a second time, and Cill Dubh Style was in complete control.

Five lengths clear coming off the fifth, Cill Dubh Style was five and a half lengths clear of Hyperion crossing the line in a time of 41.07.

The second heat was a tight affair. There was little in it early and the field were in ball into and out of the first bend.

The wide running Dutch Dream swept to the lead out of the second, but never got clear.

The field closed up once more and there was a bunch of four dogs in contention as the race entered the final stages. The Karol Ramsbottom trained Deadly Dennis burst clear and held off the late surge of Boozed Blue by a length in 29.29.

Race seven was a Droopys Stud and TSC Derby a1 525 heat.

Droopys Neymar maintained his unbeaten record in the stake with a four length victory over Monadreen Sky.

After an even beginning Droopys Neymar and Dalcash Behold went to the bend together.

There was some bumping between the pair before Neymar skipped three lengths clear of Monadreen Sky into the second turn.

The jolly extended his lead to five lengths into the third and punters had nothing to worry about. Monadreen Sky never gave up the chase, but the Pat Buckley trained Droopys Neymar had it in the bag.

The winning distance was four lengths in 28.97.

Race eight was another Droopys Stud heat.

Another who is unbeaten in the stake is Courtmac Regatta, but he was made to work every yard of the way this time by Mongys Hero.

The pair were level early and into the first. Courtmac Regatta edged a half a length clear into the second, but Mongys Hero was back on terms as they turned for home.

Driving finish

In a driving finish the pair crossed the line together. The verdict went to the John A. Linehan trained Courtmac Regatta by a short head in 29.36.

Race nine was an a3 525 and it saw Beara Haven and Tentothedozen begin best.

Beara Haven took it up rounding the first bend and was a length clear going down the far side.

There was no change into the third as Beara Haven held off the challenge of Tentothedozen.

Boozed Trigger came through to claim second spot, but the Murt Leahy trained Beara Haven was across the line by two lengths in 29.28.

The last race of the night began with Oldburrin Diva and Droopys Super to the fore.

The former led around the bend and shot three lengths clear into the second. Droopys Super chased hard but failed to make an impression.

Oldburrin Diva kept on motoring up front and won impressively by four lengths in a time of 29.13.