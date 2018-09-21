Kilkenny golf: Lunar golf is coming to the club

Lunar Golf will finally arrive in Kilkenny on Friday evening, October 12.

Organised by the club in association with #GolfinADifferentLight, the format will be a semi-open Champagne Scramble.

Teams of four will play nine holes on a shortened course with the lowest club allowed, being a five iron.

Interested members should put name on the allocated time slot on the BRS system. There will be a shot-gun start at 7.15pm. Teams must report by 6.15pm to receive instructions on the rules and the safety requirements.

Golf will be followed by finger food and a drinks promotion in the clubhouse. The cost for the evening is €35, which must be prepaid to the office or bar.

Bookings go live on Friday (5.30pm).

PGA TANKARD: The winners of the PGA Tankard held earlier in the year were in Carlow for the Area qualifiers on Monday.

Club winners, Ned Nolan and Breda Comerford were joined by club professional, Jimmy Bolger.

In difficult conditions the Kilkenny members won the overall team competition.

Breda Comerford was second in the ladies section and Jimmy Bolger took the honours in the pro section.

The team travels to Druids Glen on October 18 for the All-Ireland finals.

CHERNOBYL FOURBALL: The final match in the Chernobyl fourball will be played in Kilkenny on Wednesday, September 26 (2.30pm).

The match pits club professional, Jimmy Bolger, who will be partnered by Tony Murphy against Mark Power, partnered by D.J. Carey.

Members are invited to come along and enjoy what promises to be an excellent display of golf.

INTERNATIONALS: Mark Power made his debut for Ireland in the Home Internationals in Wales last week.

Mark had a very successful week, winning 4.5 points out of 6. He played some superb golf.

Ireland came up just short against England on the final day.

RESULTS: Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Monthly Medal, 1 Anthony Cleere (4) 65; 2 Simon Cullen (6) 66 (b9); 3 Ronan Kelleher (6) 66; gross, Alan Phelan (1) 71; 4 Paddy Crotty (5) 67; 5 Padraig Keegan (10) 67; 6 Larry Carroll (9) 69.

Category 1 (15-19), Paul Donohoe (19) 69 (b6); Category 2 (20+), Noel Ronan (20) 70.

CSS - Saturday 72;. Sunday 72; Monday 73.

Two's Club - 6th James Crotty, Liam McCormack, Gerry Stewart, Mark Grant, Paschal Connolly, John Larkin, Gavin Lonergan, Chris FitzPatrick, Patrick J. O’Shea, John Meagher, Martin Byrne, James Young; 10th Alan Phelan, Eugene Deegan; 15th Michael Naughton, Darragh McNamara, Tony Butler, Aidan McDonald, Anthony Cleere; 17th Noel Casey.

Each 'Two' receives €18.90 credit in the Pro Shop.

SENIOR GENTS: Thursday, September 13, Captain Willie Leahy’s prize, 14 hole competition, 1 Matt Ruth, Phillip O'Neill, Jim Treacy, Joe Nolan 73; 2 Willie P Murphy, Tom Dunne, Shem Lawlor, Liam Merrins 68; 3 Brian Cullen, Tom Brett, Brendan McIntyre, Dick Cogan 67; 4 Mick O'Flynn, Eugene Orr, Pat O'Shea, Gerry Bowe 66 (b7); 5 Mick Crotty, Noel O'Sullivan, Myles McCabe, Paddy Byrne, 66 (b7); 6 Pat Collins, Reay Brandon, Joe Ledwidge, Tom Reade 66; 7 John Geoghegan, Willie 'B' Murphy, Richie McEvoy, Seamus O'Sullivan 65.

There was a record breaking turn out for the Seniors Captain, Willie Leahy’s prize, with 96 players partaking across 24 teams. This was a wonderful tribute to the popular Society Captain.

Another popular man was the winner of the Captain’s prize, Matt Ruth. He played off a handicap of 17 and scored a magnificent 34 points over 14 holes.

Matt, in effect, was six under par for his round.

Results - 1 Matt Ruth (17) 34pts; 2 Brian Cullen (9) 33pts; 3 Noel O’Sullivan (20) 32pts.

Past Captains - Jimmy Rhatigan (22) 28pts.

Over 75’s prize - Joe Ledwidge (21) 29pts.

Golfer of the Year, round 4, Category 1 , 1 Des Byrne (20) 31pts (b2); 2 Noel Skehan (14) 31pts; Category 2, 1 Jim Treacy (22) 29pts (b7); 2 Shem Lawlor (22) 29pts (b7).

TGI CUP: Club Professional, Jimmy Bolger, was a member of the victorious Irish team that won the TGI Cup in St Andrew's, Scotland last week.

Jimmy qualified for the team, by finishing in the top four of his regional qualifier. Ireland had a winning margin of two and a half points.

Following his success with the Irish team last week, Jimmy Bolger headed to Carlow GC on Monday (September 17) and in difficult conditions shot an excellent 68 to claim victory in the PGA Tankard.

CUSTOM FITTING: The Pro Shop is hoping to have the final fitting day of the year in the coming weeks. Anybody interested should contact 056 776 1730.

The cost will be €30.

LADIES CLUB: The All-Ireland ladies senior foursomes semi-final against Leytown and Bettystown will be played in Knightsbrook GC on Thursday, September 27 September(8.30am).

Team - Sara Molloy and Bridie McGarry; Ann Geoghegan and Eva Duggan; Mags Cuddihy and Mary Notion.

Reserves - Breda Roche and Mary O’Shea.

Managers - Eithne Murphy and Liz Cleere.

Results September 11, ladies 18 hole Stableford, 1 Ann Short (32) 39pts; 2 Catherine Keane (25) 38pts; gross, Jan Browne (2) 32pts; 3 Elizabeth Neary (18), 37pts (b9); 4 Eva Duggan (13) 37pts; 5 Eleanor Moore (27) 34pts (b9); 6 Aine Russell (37) 34pts (b9).

Nine hole Stableford - 1 Mary Browne (28) 16pts; 2 Colette Hickey (36) 15pts.

CSS: Sunday 74; Tuesday 75.

Results of club MatchplayTostal Cup (+ -18) - 1 Margaret Cuddihy; 2 Margaret Kiely.

Nore Cup (19-28) - 1 Ann Widger; 2 Helen Devane.

Nancy Todd Trophy (29-36) - 1 Mary Corcoran; 2 Joan Cashin.

National Cup fourball competition - Dervilla O’Byrne and Ella Dunphy; 2 Helen Butler and Grainne Parker.

Scotch foursomes - Phyl Doyle and Ann Widger; 2 Mary Leahy Browne and Ella Dunphy.

Senior ladies, September 13, 1 Kathleen Gaffney, Breda Comerford, Mary Lawlor 42pts; 2 Mary Brown, Kathleen Price, Mary Shields 37pts; 3 Kitty Nolan, Breda Kavanagh, BredaO’Loughlin 36pts; 4 Greta Nicholson, Mary Gorman, Eileen Byrne 35pts; 5 Frances Graham, Elizabeth Tobin, Aileen Hehir 34pts.

Nearly 40 ladies played.

BRIDGE: The weekly Bridge sessions will recommence on Monday, October 8 (7.30pm).

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 8.28am to 4.04pm ladies and gents Open singles; Thursday, 9.32 to 10.44am senior ladies, 10.52am to 1.32pm senior gents, 1.56 to 2.28pm members time; Friday, 11.32am to 12.12pm Society, 12.20 to 12.44pm members time, 12.52 to 4.04pm committee/sponsors day; Saturday, 7.32 to 8.44am members time, 8.52 to 9.56am ladies and gents competition, 10.28am to 12.52pm society/visitors, 1 to 1.56pm members time, 2.04 to 3.40pm ladies and gents competition; Sunday, 7.32am to 3.40pm ladies and gents competition (gents - foursomes; ladies - Autumn Cup foursomes); Monday, 10.04am to 12.04pm gents foursomes, 1 to 2..28pm member time; Tuesday, 8.20 to 8.52am ladies 18 hole competition, 9 to 9.08am ladies nine hole competition, 9.16 to 9.48am ladies 18 hole competition, 9.56 to 10.20am ladies nine hole competition, 12.20 to 1.48pm ladies 18 hole competition, 1.56 to 2.20pm ladies nine hole competition; Wednesday, September 26, 9am to 12.04pm Leinster branch schools event, 12.38 to 12.44pm visitors, 1 to 2.28pm members time.

