Aoibhe earns Irish international call

A Kilkenny athlete has made the cut for the Irish cross-country team.

Aoibhe Richardson has been named in the Irish team for the European cross-country championships in Tilburg.

The KCH athlete, who is currently studying at the University of Portland, is part of a 39-strong squad who will be in action on December 9.

She will compete in the women’s under-23 event.

