All the GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results:
Allianz National Hurling League, Division IA
Clare 2-20, Kilkenny 1-22
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons S.F.L Group A
Muckalee W/o, Glenmore (scr)
Railyard W/o, James Stephens (scr)
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons S.F.L Group C
Dicksboro 0-9, Conahy Shamrocks 1-6
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons S.F.L. Group B
Mullinavat 5-10, O'Loughlin Gaels 1-12
Tullogher Rosbercon 3-9, Clara 1-11
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Intermediate Football League
Rower Inistioge W/o, Piltown (scr)
Lisdowney 1-9, Thomastown 2-6
Erin’s Own 0-8, St Patrick's 0-4
Mooncoin 2-8, Blacks and Whites 1-3
J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior Football League Group A
Windgap 3-9, Young Irelands 0-3
Barrow Rangers 0-7, Tullaroan 1-4
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Football League Group A
Muckalee 2-11, Emeralds 1-11
