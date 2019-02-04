All the GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results:

Allianz National Hurling League, Division IA

Clare 2-20, Kilkenny 1-22

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons S.F.L Group A

Muckalee W/o, Glenmore (scr)

Railyard W/o, James Stephens (scr)

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons S.F.L Group C

Dicksboro 0-9, Conahy Shamrocks 1-6

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons S.F.L. Group B

Mullinavat 5-10, O'Loughlin Gaels 1-12

Tullogher Rosbercon 3-9, Clara 1-11

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Intermediate Football League

Rower Inistioge W/o, Piltown (scr)

Lisdowney 1-9, Thomastown 2-6

Erin’s Own 0-8, St Patrick's 0-4

Mooncoin 2-8, Blacks and Whites 1-3

J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior Football League Group A

Windgap 3-9, Young Irelands 0-3

Barrow Rangers 0-7, Tullaroan 1-4

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Football League Group A

Muckalee 2-11, Emeralds 1-11

