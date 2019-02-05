The Kilkenny soccer fixtures for the coming week
The following are the Kilkenny and District League soccer fixtures for the weekend:
SATURDAY
SFAI under-12 Subway inter-league
Kilkenny v SDFL, Kells Road Astro pitch (2.30pm)
Under-19 league
Deen Celtic v Thomastown United, The Prince Grounds (2pm).
Lions AFC v Evergreen FC B, Cork Road, Durrow (2pm)
Evergreen FC A v Freebooters, Kells Road (2pm).
SUNDAY
Junior St Canice’s CU Premier Division
Evergreen FC B v Thomastown United A, Kells Road Astro pitch (11am).
Fort Rangers FC v Evergreen FC A, Buckley Park (11am).
Junior Rico of Gowran Division I league
Freebooters AFC B v Stoneyford United, Fair Green, Kilkenny (11am)
Spa United AFC v Thomastown United B, Jim Maher Park, Johnstown (2.30pm).
Junior Eamonn Maher coach hire Division 2 league
Castlewarren Celtic v Ormonde Villa FC, Watershed (11am).
Freshford Town A v Newpark AFC A, Woodview (2.30pm).
Junior Division 3 Jim Maher memorical cup
Bridge United B v Paulstown 06, Goresbridge (2.30pm).
Deen Celtic B v St John’s FC, The Prince Grounds (11am).
Tullaroan v Newpark B, Tullaroan (11am).
Under-17 league
Thomastown United v Bridge United, United Park, Thomastown (11am).
Stoneyford United v East End United, Stoneyford (11am).
Highview Athletic v Freebooters AFC, Harristown, Graignamanagh (2.30pm).
Evergreen FC A v Lions AFC, Kells Road (2.30pm).
