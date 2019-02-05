The Kilkenny soccer fixtures for the coming week

The following are the Kilkenny and District League soccer fixtures for the weekend:

SATURDAY

SFAI under-12 Subway inter-league

Kilkenny v SDFL, Kells Road Astro pitch (2.30pm)

Under-19 league

Deen Celtic v Thomastown United, The Prince Grounds (2pm).

Lions AFC v Evergreen FC B, Cork Road, Durrow (2pm)

Evergreen FC A v Freebooters, Kells Road (2pm).

SUNDAY

Junior St Canice’s CU Premier Division

Evergreen FC B v Thomastown United A, Kells Road Astro pitch (11am).

Fort Rangers FC v Evergreen FC A, Buckley Park (11am).

Junior Rico of Gowran Division I league

Freebooters AFC B v Stoneyford United, Fair Green, Kilkenny (11am)

Spa United AFC v Thomastown United B, Jim Maher Park, Johnstown (2.30pm).

Junior Eamonn Maher coach hire Division 2 league

Castlewarren Celtic v Ormonde Villa FC, Watershed (11am).

Freshford Town A v Newpark AFC A, Woodview (2.30pm).

Junior Division 3 Jim Maher memorical cup

Bridge United B v Paulstown 06, Goresbridge (2.30pm).

Deen Celtic B v St John’s FC, The Prince Grounds (11am).

Tullaroan v Newpark B, Tullaroan (11am).

Under-17 league

Thomastown United v Bridge United, United Park, Thomastown (11am).

Stoneyford United v East End United, Stoneyford (11am).

Highview Athletic v Freebooters AFC, Harristown, Graignamanagh (2.30pm).

Evergreen FC A v Lions AFC, Kells Road (2.30pm).

