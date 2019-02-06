Bad weather freezes out Kilkenny golf again

Not for the first time this winter, the weather caused the cancellation of all competitions at Kilkenny golf club.

The main cancellation was the joint Captains’, Mark Grant and Eithne Murphy’s drive-in.

The severe frost on Friday night put paid to the Saturday Crosscard. With no improvement in the temperatures during the day the drive-in was called off on Saturday afternoon along with the usual weekend competition.

The drive-in has been rescheduled for Sunday. It will replace the competition that was scheduled for the day.

All entries for Sunday’s singles competition have been removed from the timesheet.

The names that were on the entry sheet for the drive-in last Sunday will stand.

If you are not available for Sunday delete your name from the entry sheet or contact Sean or Aoife in the office before 5pm on Saturday.

No withdrawals allowed after that time. The draw for teams will be made at 6pm.

The drive-in will commence at 10.45am, followed by a shot gun start for the four person team event. There will be a hot plate served after the golf.

New entrants will be welcome so add your name to the list on the notice board inside the bar door.

SUBS: Members should have received the invoice for the payment of their annual subscription.

The invoices have been sent out by email to those who have an email address on the club system. The balance have been sent out by post.

If you receive your bill by post but have an email address, the club would appreciate it if you forward details when paying the subs.

Those who do not receive an invoice within the next week should let the club know as it cannot be 100% certain of all the email addresses on the system.

The subs may be paid as follows - Bank Transfer, as a one off payment to the club, as per the bank details on your bill.

Members should ensure that their name is added as a reference, thus ensuring the club can allocate the payment to the correct person.

Other methods of payment are by cheque, credit/debit card or cash.

The final date for payment is February 28.

There is also the option of paying through Premium Credit, which is an option to spread payments over 10 months for a nominal fee.

Those who are already paying through Premium Credit only need to inform the club if they wish to renew their payment.

Others wishing to avail of this option will need to contact the office for an application form.

Meanwhile, following discussions with Aon Insurance, the cost for personal insurance will remain the same as last year, which was €27.

The cover commences from April 1 and runs for 12 months.

Further details available from the office. It is advised that all members consider taking out personal cover.

LUNAR GOLF: The Lunar Golf has been rescheduled for Friday, March 1 (7pm). This will be firmed up in the coming weeks.

If you had a team in the original fixture, your should confirm your participation on the new date.

A couple of teams requested refunds when the original date was cancelled so there are a couple of vacancies. If interested contact Sean or Aoife in the office.

RULES: The seminar hosted by Leinster Golf and the ILGU and presented by Dom Murphy, Leinster golf rules official, proved to be a very informative event and provoked a lot of discussion on the changes made.

There are a lot of changes to the rules. Golfers should apprise themselves of same.

Rule books are available in the clubhouse.

The meeting concluded with clarification required on three issues - rules 10.2b; 22.2; 23.5.

As soon as a player takes his stance in a foursome or fourball, neither the partner or either caddie can stand on or close to line of play behind ball.

Rule 15.3a (see final paragraph).

Leaving a ball on the putting green to help another player is strictly prohibited. The penalty for doing so is two shots for each player.

Rule 14.2a (ball to be replaced and redropped) - when a ball is being replaced, the original ball must be used. However, when relief is being taken (either free or under penalty) and you have to drop a ball, then you can change that ball.

COURSE NEWS: The ban on using the putting green is to be partially lifted this week. Members may practice on the reopened sector only.

No practice is allowed on the remaining, roped off, section.

CLEANING BAY: Construction of the new cleaning bay commenced on Monday. It is scheduled to be completed in two weeks.

The existing air guns will be, temporarily relocated to beside the bench at the 18th hole.

RESULTS: No results due to cancellation of all weekend competitions.

SENIORS: Again the weather caused the cancellation of the seniors outing last Thursday.

The seniors Captain, Joe Ledwidge will drive-in this Thursday (10.50am).

Members are requested to arrive early and offer support to the Captain as he drives-in to office.

The drive-in will be followed immediately by the weekly four person team event.

Check in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

Members subs for 2019 are now due: €10.

LADIES CLUB: The draw for the Round Robin is scheduled for later in the week. This is the final opportunity to enter this matchplay competition which is to be played over nine holes.

This a great opportunity for all to experience matchplay golf, particularly those with ambitions to play on club teams.

RESULTS: January 29, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Mary Rice (27) 25pts; 2 Ann Widger (21) 25pts; gross, Orla Dunphy (1) 23pts; 3 Niamh Kelly (7) 24pts (25-1); 4 Paula Bradbury (20) 23pts (25-2); 5 Patricia O’Sullivan (15) 23pts.

Ladies nine hole Stableford, 1 Joan O’Sullivan (33) 14pts.

SENIORS: The weather led to the cancellation of the regular weekly outing.

The next outing is on Thursday. Tee off time 9.30am.

PRO SHOP: Winter specials, ladies ProQuip jackets now €59; ladies ProQuip rain suit now €169; ladies FootJoy shoes now €79; men’s ProQuip rain suits now €169.

This is €100 off FootJoy rain suits.

SNOOKER: Some matches in the Patrick Wall snooker singles remain outstanding and need to be played this week.

The club thanked those who played already. The onus is on the player on the top of the draw to arrange the game.

Also, a reminder to the pairs who may have overlooked their entry for the doubles. Please leave in to bar.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Thursday, 9.30 to 10.42am senior ladies, 10.50am to 1.30pm senior gents, 1.38 to 2.26pm members time; Friday, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Saturday, 8.02 to 8.58am members time, 9.06 to 10.58am ladies and gents competition, 11.30am to 1.30pm gents Crosscard, 1.38 to 1.54pm ladies Crosscard; Sunday, 10.45am to 3.06pm joint Captains’ drive-in; Monday, 10.58am to 12.50pm gents competition, 12.58 to 2.18pm member time; Tuesday, 7.54 to 8.34am members time, 8.42 to 9.38am ladies 13 holes, 9.46 to 10.18am ladies 13 and nine hole draw, 12.18 to 1.22pm ladies 13 holes, 1.30 to 2.18pm ladies 13 and nine hole draw; Wednesday, February 13, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time.

Callan

Results of most recent ladies 12 hole competition, 1 Rita O’Neill 23pts; 2 Breda Ryan 21pots.

The Lotto jackpot is €750. The numbers drawn were 8, 14, 23. There was no winner so €30 each went to Katie Dooley ,Liam Duggan and Anne O'Shea.

The Jackpot next week will be €850.

The joint Captains' drive-in was postponed due to frost. It has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 2.

Castlecomer

There was no winner of the club Lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 1, 4, 5 and 11. Next week’s jackpot is €9,600.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) seniors classic. Assembly at 9.30am to tee off at 10am.

Round 11 of the winter singles continues each day up to Sunday. All should note there is no winter team league this week.

The final is fixed for next week.

Meanwhile, the joint Captains' drive-in is on Sunday, March 3.

RESULTS: All winter competitions were lost to the weather.

In round nine of the winter league Team F recorded an impressive score of 126 points to become the wildcard winners.

The final league points table reads - G on 1093; H on 1091; A on 1086; B on 1083; F on 1076; D on 1068; I on 1064; C on 1036; E on 1030pts.

Owing to the cancellation of round 10 of the team winter league due to last week's freeze-up, round 9 concluded affairs prior to the final.

The four finalists are teams G, H and A and F. The final is scheduled for the week commencing Monday, February 11 to Sunday, February 17.

Unlike the league where the four best scores counted, the top seven scores will decide the winners in the final.

SUBSCRIPTIONS: This year's subs are due by the end of February. At the joint AGM, it was decided to apply 2018 rates again.

Contact Linda at the office on Tuesdays’, Thursdays’ or Saturdays’ to arrange payment.

Gowran Park

Gowran Park welcomed a large number of new members over the last few weeks.

The membership offer for new members continues.

The club added a further feature to the weekly Open singles for February, whereby participants can claim back competition fee(s) if they become a member of the club by February 28.

Entry Monday to Friday is €20 and on Saturday €25.

INTER-CLUB: Members are looking forward to the season with the days starting to get longer.

Finishing touches are being put to the teams for the various inter-club competitions.

Members interested should put their names on the respective sheets in the clubhouse.

Results men’s 11 hole singles on Saturday and Sunday, 1 Eoin Walsh (18) 29pts; 2 Pat Kirwan (7) 28pts; 3 Michael Fitzpatrick (13) 28pts.

Ladies 11 hole singles, January 30, 1 Kate Hennessy (8) 19pts; 2 Brigid Mullins (25) 18pts; 3r Helena McCormack (14) 17pts.

WHITEHEAD LEAGUE: In the Kathleen Whitehead League, Kate Hennessy's Team B have taken the lead with 596 points. Aisling Costello's Team C are second with 590 points.

SUBS: Members are reminded that annual subs are now overdue. The Captains' drive-in is on February 24.

DIARY: Redmills race day on Saturday, February 16. No golf.

Members 11 hole fourball, Saturday and Sunday, February 9 and 10.

Rathdowney

Results of winter league three ball Classic (top scores week 4), February 2/3, 1 Jason Moore (15), Martin Moore (15), Eamonn Kiely (21) 70pts; 2 John Moriarty (10), Michael Webster (15), Liam Coady (17) 69pts; 3 Eoin Moriarty (12), David Moriarty (17), Shane Moriarty (18) 68pts; 4 Jim Murphy (23), Sean Kelly (22), Timmy Williams (19) 68pts; 5 Matt Doyle (17), Francis Campion (21), Gearoid Campion (19) 68pts

14 hole singles Stableford, February 2/3, 1 Denis Dowling (17) 34pts; 2 Ollie Stapleton (10) 33pts.

The Lotto is now at €3,000.

Borris

Results of Open seniors on January 29, 1 James Lillis (9) 41pts; 2 John Brennan(21) 36pts (b9); 3 Paul Dundon(14) 36pts (l3).

LOTTO: There was no winner. Numbers drawn were 4, 13, 17, 28. Lucky dip winners €20 each were Des Murphy, Linda Donoghue and Tadgh O’Connell.

Next week’s Jackpot will be €5,100.

New Ross

The Captains’ drive-in is on Sunday, February 17 (11am). There will be a mixed foursomes competition played.

The drive-in is sponsored by Creacon Wellness Centre, who were the sponsors last year too.

Members wishing to take part should enter their names in the pro shop by February 14. The draw for partners will be made that evening.

After the golf there will be a meal and presentation in the clubhouse.

RESHEDULED: Due to the weekend frost, the Strokeford competition sponsored by Seamus Doyle painting contractor was off and has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 16.

Anyone who played last Saturday can avail of a free re-entry.

Next weekend the final round of the winter league, sponsored by Hartleys Motorcraft New Ross, will be played.

SPLIT THE POT: The next draw in the Split the Pot is on Sunday evening.

Entry envelopes available at the clubhouse bar.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.