Kilkenny's Mark Power heads to South Africa with Irish golf squad

Rising Kilkenny star, Mark Power, is among the nine players named in the GUI squad for the annual winter coaching trip to South Africa.

Departing today, the players will take in two events in South Africa - the South African Amateur Championship (King David Mowbray GC, February 17 to 22) and the South African Amateur Stroke Play (De Zalze GC, February 26 to March 1).

Recent Australian Amateur Open champion, Conor Purcell (Portmarnock) is included in the GUI squad along with Mark Power (Kilkenny), Robert Brazill (Naas), Robert Cannon (Balbriggan), Alex Gleeson (Castle), Tiarnan McLarnon (Massereene), Ronan Mullarney (Galway), Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk) and James Sugrue (Mallow).

Ireland team captain John Carroll and GUI national coach, Neil Manchip accompany the squad.

The GUI's High Performance Programme is supported by Sport Ireland and Sport NI.

