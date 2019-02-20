Slaneyside Izzy's burst of pace decisive at Kilkenny track

There was a good crowd in St James Park on Friday night for the eagerly awaited final of the Pat Dunne Track Vet Open unraced stake.

Many saw it as a race between Goldmine Lily and Slaneyside Izzy, although Danesrath Pearl was likely to be in the frame, especially early on.

The race was level early before Slaneyside Izzy and Danesrath Pearl went to the bend together. The former went on and held a length lead at the second turn.

Slaneyside Izzy checked slightly but recovered to power a length clear of Danesrath Pearl into the third. Caroline Hutton’s daughter of Pat C Sabbath and Slaneyside Selma was most impressive as she powered clear in the latter stages.

Fond Friend came through for second, but the Sean Dooley trained Slaneyside Izzy was home for the win by six lengths in 29.44.

The consolation final was won by Araglen Milo, while Lampstep clocked the fastest time of the night.

Race one was the Pat Dunne Track Vet unraced consolation final.

Araglen Milo justified favouritism to land the consolation final. In truth the race was over at traps.

The jolly dived in from trap five but he came out fast enough to get clear on the inner. Already nine lengths clear by the second bend, Araglen Milo was in a different league than his rivals.

Organique took second spot in the final, but the race belonged to Araglen Milo, who won by nine and a half lengths in 29.53.

Race two was a first round heat in the Fundraising Nights unraced stake.

Lemon Vincent was a clear winner. After leading into the first bend, Lemon Vincent opened up a six length advantage over Kilara Heather heading down the far side.

The lead was up to seven lengths by the third and Lemon Vincent was in complete control. Crossing the line Lemon Vincent was still seven to the good as Tuxedo Rougen came through in second spot.

The winner stopped the clock in 29.73.

Me Penny and Finding Joy went to the bend together in the second heat. Finding Joy cut off his rival at the first bend and then shot three lengths clear of Last Minute Lady rounding the second.

Not finished

Finding Joy added another length to his lead into the third, but Last Minute Lady was not finished. Last Minute Lady finished well but Finding Joy had enough in hand to win by two and a half lengths in 29.51.

Miss Superior led up in the third heat and was in front into the bend. Lady Hetty soon took it and raced clear down the back straight.

Lady Hetty raced four lengths clear of Miss Superior and was in charge. Trained by Damien Fogarty, Lady Hetty was not for catching up the home straight and she saw off Miss Superior by four lengths in 29.87.

Some Limit was the impressive winner of the fourth and final heat. After leading up from trap 5, Some Limit never saw a rival.

Six lengths to the good at the start of the back stretch, Some Limit stretched out and was nine lengths ahead of Slaneyside Boxer turning for home.

Taken Down came through to collect second spot, but Some Limit was 11 lengths clear as he romped home in 29.60.

Ratchies Araztzi led up from trap five and into the first bend in race six. There was bunching on the turn and in the midst of this Bull Run Petal got a dream run from the rear of the field to the head of affairs.

Once in front, Bull Run Petal was not going to be beaten. Bull Run Petal poured it on into the third and never let up.

With every stride she went further and further clear. Crossing the line, Bull Run Petal was six lengths clear of Arcturus Legacy in 29.72.

In race eight (a3 525) Luminous Fancy was the trap to line winner. The winner got the drop on her rivals early doors and built up a four length lead.

Bogger Treasure chased the leader down the far side but the gap was up to five lengths as Luminous Fancy rounded the third turn. Luminous Fancy ran out an impressive eight length winner in 29.53.

In race nine the David Flanagan trained Lamestep won for the second week in-a-row.

Out of trap six, Lamestep dominated from start to finish. A four length lead at the second bend became a nine length lead into the third as Lamestep scorched clear.

The battle for second spot was a distant one as Lamestep came home nine and a half lengths clear of Flomur Amy in 29.31, the fastest time of the night.

The last race saw Avongate Class lead up from trap 3, followed by Fill The Till.

The pace setter eased three lengths clear into the second but then saw her lead reduced by a length into the third. The field closed up in behind the long time leader up the home stretch.

Avongate Class dug deep but on the line the Brian Ellard-trained Fill The Till got up for victory by a neck in 29.62.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.