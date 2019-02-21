Doherty aced it for Galmoy and Kilkenny

The honour of winning the first Leinster adult title for Kilkenny in this year’s 40x20 championship fell to Noel Doherty from Galmoy.

In the provincial Masters B singles final on Friday night at O’Loughlin’s, the North Kilkenny player was a decisive winner against Fergal McWilliams, Wexford.

Gaining control from early in the first game, Doherty closed it out 21-5. The early pace in the second was set by the Wexford player. The Galmoy man came from 9-4 down to win 21-17 to claim the title.

On Saturday at the same venue, the Leinster ladies junior ‘B’ singles final was an all Kilkenny clash between Margaret Purcell (Windgap) and Dearbhail O’Keeffe (Kilfane).

This match took three sets to decide. The honours went to Margaret Purcell in a well contested final 21-5, 15-21, 21-10.

Margaret and Noel progress to the All-Ireland series in a few weeks time.

In the recent All-Ireland second level colleges finals, three schools from Kilkenny welcomed home champions in boys and girls grades.

There was success for Jack Holden in the senior singles championship. He defeated Cork and Mayo opponents on the way to victory for Grennan College, Thomastown.

In the girls junior grade, Noelle Dowling produced a great performance to win for the Presentation Kilkenny.

Having defeated Clare in the semi-final, Noelle beat the highly rated Mairead Fox, Tyrone 15-10, 15-5 in the decider.

To complete a good day for Kilkenny at the championships, Kyle Dunne and Billy O’Neill, representing Castlecomer CS, were convincing winners of the intermediate doubles grade.

They beat Cork in the semi-final and Tyrone in the final, 15-3, 15-9.

Juveniles

Over the last couple of weekends the Leinster juvenile championships have been narrowed down to the finalists.

This weekend the provincial deciders will be completed. There will be a strong Kilkenny presence in the finals.

As the completion date for the Leinster singles championships approaches on Sunday, there are still a number of grades to be decided.

Tonight (Wednesday) in Garryhill, Jack Holden (Kilfane) contests the minor singles final against Wexford. On Saturday in Tinryland, the ladies minor singles final will feature Noelle Dowling, Mothel against Kildare opposition and this will be followed by the junior singles decider with Brian Mahon, Clogh taking on Wicklow.

Leinster fixtures

Today (Wednesday) at Coolboy (8pm) MBD, Adrian Ryan/Kevin Rossiter (Carlow) v John Morrissey/ Noel Doherty (Kilkenny); Garryhill (8pm) MS final, Jack Holden (Kilkenny) v Josh Kavanagh (Wexford); Tinryland (8pm) LJD, Ellen O’Connor/Una Wrynn (Kildare) v Claire Love/Denise Love (Kilkenny).

Saturday at Borris (5pm) over 35BD, Diarmuid Burke/Anthony Martin (Kilkenny) v James Stanners /David Stanners (Wexford); Cullohill (5pm) JCD David Broderick/Jimmy Byrne (Kilkenny) v Keith Hoare / Niall Maher (Offaly).

Garryhill (5m) JD, Noel Holohan/Adam Walsh (Wexford) vAndrew Dowling/Tomás Lennon (Laois); 5.30pm JD, Darren O’Toole/Malachy Whelan (Wexford) v Daniel Love/Shem Kelly (Kilkenny)

Tinryland (5pm) LMS final, Leah Doyle (Kildare) v Noelle Dowling (Kilkenny); 5.30pm JS final, Brian Mahon (Kilkenny) v Chris Doyle (Wicklow).

