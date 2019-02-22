Lunar golf in Kilkenny - March 1 is tee off time

The Lunar Golf event arranged for Kilkenny golf club some time ago fell foul of the weather, but it has now been rescheduled for Friday week, March 1.

Teams are requested to register at 5.45pm after which there will be a session to explain the rules and regulations of Lunar Golf.

The shotgun start will be at 6.45pm. The format is a Champagne Scramble.

If anyone had a team entered in the original fixture they should confirm their participation for the new date.

There are still a couple of slots available on the timesheet. These will be offered on a first come first serve basis.

Names should be submitted to Sean or Aoife in the office.

The cost is €140 per team (€35 pp) which includes a bottle of beer on the course plus finger food after the golf.

Concessionary priced beer will be available.

ANNUAL SUBS: Members are reminded that the final day for payment of subscriptions is Thursday, February 28.

COURSE NEWS: As part of the programme of recovery for the couse after the winter, some areas will be cordoned off to help them recover.

These areas will be roped off and marked as GUR..

Members may retrieve their ball and take a free drop from the nearest point of relief, but not nearer the hole.

This may be on the fairway or in the rough.

HOLLOW CORING: The dates for the hollow coring of the greens has been set for Monday and Tuesday, March 4 and 5.

The course will be closed for a couple days. The greens will take some days to recover fully.

RESULTS: Saturday, Sunday, Monday, February 16 to 18, 14 hole Stableford, 1 Thomas Comerford (12) 33 (b7); 2 Willie Roberts (13) 33 (b7); 3 Noel Meagher (17) 33; gross, Eddie Power (1) 29; 4 Ollie Cullen (12) 32 (b7); 5 Colm McMenamin (13) 32.

Two's Club - 4th Cormac Hickey; 10th Conor Boland, Pat McEvoy, Conor O’Shea, Nathan Ryan; 15th Nathan Ryan, Derek O’Gorman; 17th Neville Coen.

Each 'Two' receives €31 credit in the Pro Shop.

Saturday, gents Crosscard 13 hole, four man team, Mark Grant, Pat McEvoy, Oliver Duggan, Noel Maher 69; Myles McCabe, Morgan Doyle, Ollie Cullen, Stephen Dawson 66; Rory MacEneaney, Maurice Ryan, Larry Gittens, John Law 65 (b3); Dermot Doyle, Liam Cody, Paddy Smee, Mark Shortall 65 (b6); Philip O’Neill, PJ Martin, John Byrne, Peter Dabinett 65 .

Seventeen teams played.

Individual League Leaderboard, round 6 - 1 Larry Gittens 76; 2 Nathan Ryan 69; 3 Pat McEvoy 68; 4 Pat Butler, Rob Kearney 62; 6 Noel Maher 59; 7 Myles McCabe, Dermot Doyle, Philip O'Neill 57; 10 Paddy Smee 55; 11 Pat Hickey 52; 12 Tom Sloyan, Brian Cullen, Matt Ruth 50; 15 Ollie Cullen, Gerry Leahy, Joe O'Neill 48; 18 Michael O'Sullivan, Ronan Morrissey 47.

Senior gents, Thursday, February 14, 14 hole Stableford, 1 Noel Skehan, Richie McEvoy, Joe Ledwidge, Michael O'Sullivan 71 (b7); 2 Phillip O'Neill, Matt Ruth, Eamonn Everard, Tom Reade 71; 3 Eddie Guilfoyle, Peter Dabinett, Jerry O'Dwyer, Dermot Moloney 70 (b7); 4 John Martin, Donie Butler, Willie B Murphy, Myles McCabe 70; 5 Michael Hayes, Martin Murphy, Pat O'Shea, Liam Barry 69; 6 Murt Farragher, Eddie Geraghty, Gerry Bowe, Roger 68; 7 Martin Mullane, Kevin Donohue, Brendan Graham, Joe O'Driscoll 67.

Seventy-one players took part.

The next seniors competition will be on Thursday. Play starts at 10.50am.

Check in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

The annual Society subscription of €10 is now due. This must be paid on or before February 28.

PRO SHOP: This week’s giveaway sale - Mizuno S18 Wedges, were €159 now €129 or buy two for €240.

LADIES CLUB: The draw for the Round Robin matchplay has been completed and is available for viewing on the notice board in the ladies locker room.

Members should ensure that matches are arranged as soon as possible.

It is the responsibility of the person on top of the draw to arrange the match.

Results: Tuesday, February 12, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Mary Ruth (37) 27pts; 2 Margaret Duggan (23) 26pts; gross, Breeda Roche (11) 15pts; 3 Anne Brophy Murphy (40) 25pts (27-2); 4 Jane Duggan (26) 25pts (b9).

Ladies nine hole Stableford, 1 Mary Prendergast (29) 18pts; 2 Mary O’Neill (27) 15pts.

Senior ladies, Thursday, February 14, 1 Frances Graham, Hilda Richardson, Mary O’Connell 36pts; 2 Kathleen Gaffney, Mary Gorman, Mary Feighery 33pts; 3 Edith Ogilvie, Phil Cooke, Ann Phelan 33pts; 4 Jane Duggan, Josie Bolger, Breda O’Loughlin 31pts; 5 Mary Prendergast, Teresa Brandon, Trish Leech 30pts.

Thirty-three ladies played.

SNOOKER: The club reminds all concerned that the second round of the snooker singles matchplay has to be completed by Friday, March 8.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Thursday, 9.30 to 10.42am senior ladies, 10.50am to 1.30pm senior gents, 1.38 to 2.26pm members time; Friday, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Saturday, 7.38 to 8.34am members time, 8.42 to 10.34am ladies and gents competition, 11.30am to 1.30pm gents Crosscard, 1.38 to 1.54pm ladies Crosscard; Sunday, 7.30am to 2.34pm ladies and gents competition, 2.42 to 3.38pm Barton Cup practice; Monday, 10.58am to 12.50pm gents competition, 12.58 to 2.18pm member time; Tuesday, 7.30 to 8.34am members time , 8.42 to 9.38am ladies 13 holes, 9.46 to 10.18am ladies 13 and nine hole draw, 10.34 to 10.58am visitors, 12.18 to 1.22pm ladies 13 holes, 1.30 to 2.18pm ladies 13 and nine hole draw; Wednesday, February 27, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time.

New Ross

The weather smiled on club members for the Captains’ drive-in and all were blessed with a dry if blustery day.

The occasion was most enjoyable from start to finish. The Captains’ were wished well for the coming season.

Over 80 golfers played in the mixed foursomes which proved to be a great social event.

All were treated to a wonderful meal afterwards, prepared and served by the excellent staff.

A huge thank you was extended to generous sponsors, Creacon Wellness Centre, who were represented by Jonathon.

Results of the mixed foursomes - 1 George Walsh and Mary Furlong 69.5; 2 John Howlin and Anne T Curtis 70 (last 9); 3 Danny Hayes and Caitriona Caulfield 70; 4 Martin Carroll and Bgt Murphy 71.5.

The rescheduled Strokeford’ competition was played on Saturaday.

In spite of the windy conditions, good golf was played..

Results - 1 George Foley (14) 12; 2 Seamus O Leary (7) 13.5; 3 Tom Fenlon (15) 14.5 (last 9); gross, Michael Ryan (jnr) 19; Cat 1, Andrew Ryan (5) 14.5; Cat 2, James O Brien (15) 14.5 (last 9); Cat 3, Paul Whealen (17) 16.5 (last 9).

SPLIT THE POT: Lady President Mary Shannon collected €226 when the draw was made in front of a full house after the drive-in.

The next draw wll be in two weeks time.

SENIORS: Members vowed they will never trust Met Eireann again. What was supposed to a bright sunny day turned out to be a windy and chilly one in Tinneranny for last week’s game.

At least the weather held dry, but underfoot conditions were good to yielding, a little bit sticky or tacky.

However, 12 teams enjoyed the outing and some excellent scores were returned.

This time round there was no trouble with drives being correctly recorded on the score card. Fast learners these senior chaps.

Again it was a photo finish between two well balanced teams tied on 101points.

Martin McGrath (15), Billy Redmond (19), John Joe Murray (21) and Les Jastrebski (25) took the honours with a better back nine (51/43).

Second on 101 points were Jim ‘Ross’ Ryan, (17), Jamesie Wallace (21), Tony Sexton (22) and Oliver Brennan(29).

Third were Jimmy Furlong (12), Mikey Lee (19), Martin Burke (25) and Aidan Wallace (25) with 97 points.

The nearest the pin prizes went to Michael Brennan on the 9th hole and John Murphy on the 11th.

A reminder to all players, the draw each week is at 10.40am.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery after a recent accident go to Denis Kirwan, who it is hoped will be back in action soon.

The seniors group extended sympathy to club chairman, John Hartley, on the recent death of his mother Mai.

