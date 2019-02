In the Leinster juvenile finals played in Tinryland, Borris and Garryhill on Sunday, Kilkenny players enjoyed great success.

They won 16 finals to confirm Kilkenny’s position as the top juvenile county in the province. The the locals displayed all the skills of the game and the winners will now contest the All-Ireland semi-finals against Munster.

Elsewhere in the Leinster championships the adult singles grades were completed. The provincial winners will contest the All-Ireland series on the weekend of March 9/10.

There was joy for Diarmuid Burke in the over 35 ‘B’ championships. He claimed the Leinster title by defeating James Stanners (Wexford) in the final.

There was disappointment for Jack Holden (Kilfane) in the minor singles final. He lost to the impressive Josh Kavanagh (Wexford) in two games.

Defeat was also the lot of Gerry Murphy (Kilfane). He was narrowly beaten by Tom Byrne (Wexford) in the Diamond Masters ‘B’ singles final.

To complete the county’s involvement in this year’s provincial championships, Brian Mahon (Clogh) beat Chris Doyle (Wicklow) to claim the junior singles crown, and in ladies minor singles Noelle Dowling (Mothel) came up short against the very experienced Leah Doyle (Kildare).

As the doubles championships are up and running, Kells duo Diarmuid Burke and Anthony Martin are through to the over 35’B’ final following their win over James and David Stanners, Wexford (21-13, 12-21, 21-10).

On the national stage the Funchion brothers progressed to the last 16 of the O’Neills 4-Wall senior singles championships following their last 32 matches on Saturday.

In his contest with Shane O’Neill, Tyrone the elder brother, Patrick scored a comfortable 21-5, 21-13 victory.

Got walkover

His younger sibling, Peter, received a walkover from Vinny Moran (Mayo). The Kells brothers will contest the last 16 matches this weekend. Both will face Munster opposition, Patrick against Colin Crehan (Clare) and Peter against Brendan Fleming (Cork).

This Saturday school kids from across the country will descend on Kingscourt for the annual national Cumann na mBunscoil Day.

A very popular day on the juvenile calendar, these competitions allow players in the under-11 and under-13 age groups an opportunity to display their skills.

Kilkenny will be represented by Eoin Brennan (Clogh), Niall Drennan and Niamh Drennan (Galmoy NS) and Katie Ryan, Katie Begley, Aoibhe Ryan and Katie Jordan (St Mary’s NS, Thomastown).

Leinster 40x20 juvenile winners 2019:

Girls under-12S, Kilkenny Katie Jordan; under-12D, Kilkenny Mia O Connell/ Emily Shorall; under-13S, Carlow Leaha Ryan; under-13D, Laois Eadaoin Whyte/Orla Holland; under-14S, Wexford Jodie Keeling; under-14D, Carlow Farragh Ryan/Holly Wall; under-15S, Laois Una Brophy; under-15D, Kilkenny Lauren Power/Nathaina Jackson; under-16S, Kilkenny Amy Brennan; under-16D, Kilkenny Sontae Jackson/Aine Duggan; under-17S, Carlow Kartie Barrett; under-17D, Laois Aoife Dunne/Roisin Fitzpatrick.

Boys under-12S, Kilkenny Anthony Clifford; under-12D, Kilkenny Bobby Brennan/James Kenny; under-13S, Kilkenny Conor Doyle; under-13D, Kilkenny Noah Manogue /Ross O’Neill; under-14S, Kilkenny Joseph Prendergast; under-14D, Kilkenny Michael Brennan/James Purcell; under-15S, Kilkenny Conor Holden; under-15D, Kilkenny Harry Delaney/David Sherman; under-16S, Kilkenny Billy Drennan; under-16D, Kilkenny Gearoid Phelan/John Doheny; under-17S, Wexford Dean O’Neill.

