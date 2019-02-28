Weekend competition in Kilkenny is back to two days

All members of Kilkenny golf club have been asked to note that the weekend’s competition will be held over two days only, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no Monday golf.

Additional time slots for the Holm Patrick qualifier have been allocated on Saturday morning. The gents Crosscard will have a later start time (2pm) to facilitate the additional competition players.

The winners of the weekend competition will go forward to play in the regional finals of the National Council for the Blind event.

LUNAR GOLF: The Lunar Golf event will be played on Friday. There will be a shotgun start at 6.45pm.

Teams are requested to register at 5.45pm after which there will be a session to explain the rules and regulations. The format is a Champagne Scramble.

There are still a couple of slots available on the timesheet. These will be offered on a first come first serve basis.

Names of those interested should be submitted to Sean or Aoife in the office.

The cost is €140 per team (€35 pp.) which includes a bottle of beer on the course, plus finger food after the golf. Concessionary priced beer will be available.

ANNUAL SUBS: Members are reminded that the final day for the payment of annual subscriptions is Thursday, February 28.

COURSE NEWS: As part of the programme of recovery, some areas of the course continue to be cordoned off to help the ground recover. These areas will be roped off and marked as G.UR..

Members should retrieve their ball and take a free drop from the nearest point of relief, but not nearer the hole. This may be on the fairway or in the rough.

HOLLOW CORING: The hollow coring of the greens will be done on Monday and Tuesday.

The course will remain closed for a further three days. Golf will resume again on Saturday, March 9.

TEAM NEWS: Club Captain Mark Grant has announced his managers for this year’s AIG All-Ireland Cups and Shields. they are:

Senior Cup/Barton Shield - Richard Duggan.

Junior Cup - Mark Shortall/Dermot Doyle.

Jimmy Bruen - Leo Byrne/Liam Cody.

Pierce Purcell - Brian Cullen/ Seamus Rochford.

Mixed foursomes - Rob O’Shea/Catherine King.

Fred Daly - James Walsh.

Junior foursomes - Michael Keenan/Rob O’Shea.

Provincial Towns - John Byrne/Derek O’Gorman.

Barton Cup - Brendan Power/James Young.

Duggan Cup - Ben McGarry/Aidan Phelan.

JB Carr - Willie Leahy/Pat Collins.

RESULTS: Weekend Saturday, Sunday, Monday event - 1 Derek Shelley (10) 35pts; 2 Ian Morrissey (12) 35pts; 3 Aidan Brennan (9) 34pts; gross, Pat Butler (7) 27pts; 4 Henry Bourke (18) 33pts; 5 Noel Meagher (17) 32pts; 6 Leo Hennessey (12) 31pts.

Two’s Club - 6th Aidan McDonald, Luke Wall, Tom Moore, Joe Greene, Richie Guilfoyle, Peter Walsh (snr), Mick Kennedy; 10th Kieran Wall, Colin Furlong, Rory MacEneaney; 15th John Doherty, Tommy Barry, Joe Walton, Aidan Brennan; 17th Aidan McDonald, Damien McLoughlin, Chris FitzPatrick, John Bracken.

Each ‘Two’ receives €16.40 credit in the Pro Shop.

Saturday gents Crosscard - 1 Paul Hanafin, Gabriel Maher, Paddy Smee, Jim White 71; 2 Willie Leahy, Oliver Duggan Brian Cullen, Tony Butler 69; 3 Frank Byrne, Tommy Buckley, Conor O’Shea 67; 4 Mark Grant, Philip O’Neill, David Farragher, Rob O’Shea 66(b6); 5 Rob Kearney, Padraig O’Keeffe, Brian Meredith, Peter Dabinett 66.

Individual League leader boar, round six (three rounds remaining) 1 Larry Gittens 76; 2 Paddy Smee 73; 3 Pat McEvoy 71; 4 Rob Kearney 70; 5 Nathan Ryan 69; 6 Philip O’Neill 65; 7 Pat Butler 63; 8 Oliver Duggan 62; 9 Pat Hickey 61; 10 Dermot Doyle 60; 11 Brian Cullen, Noel Maher 59; 13 Myles McCabe 57; 14 Gerry Leahy 55; 15 Matt Ruth, Mark Shortall, David Lunn 54; 18John McCarron, Peter Dabinett, Joe O’Neill 52.

With players now dropping their worst scores, there is likely to be big changes before the league finishes. There will be at least six prizes on offer.

SENIOR GENTS: February 21, 12 hole Stableford, 1 Murt Farragher, Willie Leahy, Jerry O’Dwyer, Joe Leech 65; 2 Phillip O’Neill, Billy Burke, Dermot Moloney, Tony Joyce 62; 3 Gabriel Maher, Jim Meredith, Martin Kelly, (57+4) 61.; 4 Paddy Smee, Martin Murphy, Seamus O’Sullivan, Sean Breathnach 61; 5 Liam Cody, Richard Butler, Eugene Orr, Eddie Geraghty 60; 6 Rodger Curran, Kevin Donohue, Michael O’Reilly, Tom Keating 59; 7 Joe Gannon, Paul Hanafin, Terry Harmer, Joe O’Driscoll 58.

Over70 players took part.

The next competition for the seniors is on Thursday. Play starts at 10.50am. Check in is from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

Society subs of €10 are due and are only valid once the golf club subscription has been paid (on or before February 28).

There will be no seniors competition on Thursday, March 7 due to the hollow coring and other essential course maintenance.

PRO SHOP: The first fitting day of the year is with Callaway on Wednesday, March 13.

The cost of fitting is €40. All appointments are pre-paid and must be booked in advance from the Pro shop.

LADIES CLUB: Lady Captain Eithne Murphy has announced her team managers for this year’s All-Ireland and provincial competitions. They are:

Senior Cup - Mary Dowling/Mary Norton.

Junior Cup - Ann Widger/Liz Kinsella.

Intermediate Cup - Margaret McCreery/Mary Browne.

Minor Cup - Breda Roche/Margaret Kiely.

Challenge Cup - Joan Cashin/Edith Ogilvie.

Senior foursomes - Liz Cleere/Ann Murphy.

Junior foursomes - Paula Bradbury/Ann Greaney.

Revive Active fourball - Mary Hickey/Barbara Teehan.

Junior Convenor - Ber Crowdle.

RESULTS: Tuesday, February 19, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Mary O’Shea (12) 28pts; 2 Catherine Leahy (22) 27pts; gross, Niamh Kelly (7) 21pts; 3 Catherine Barrett (20) 26pts; 4 Mary Moynihan (32) 24pts (b9); 5 Eithne Murphy (17) 24pts.

Nine hole Stableford - 1 Josie Bolger (32) 14pts.

Senior ladies Thursday, February 21, nine hole competition, 1 Catherine Barrett, Mary Gorman, Mary O’Connell, Trish Leech 32pts; 2 Mary Prendergast, Hilda Richardson, Fionnuala Hennebry 32pts; 3 Peggy Murray, Greta Nicholson, Mary Lawlor 31pts.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 7.30 to 8.58am members time, 12.58 to 2.18pm members time; Thursday, 7.30 to 8.50am members time, 9.30 to 10.42am senior ladies, 10.50am to 1.30pm senior gents, 1.38 to 2.26pm members time; Friday, 7 to 8.52am members time, 1 to 2.20pm members time, 3.16 to 4.04pm Lunar Golf; Saturday, 7.24 to 8.52am members time, 9am to 12.17pm ladies and gents competition (gents, Holm Patrick fourball qualifier (18 holes); ladies 18 hole singles), 12.28 to 2.28pm gents Crosscard; Sunday, 7.30am to 3pm ladies and gents competition (gents, Holm Patrick fourball qualifier (18 holes), ladies 18 hole singles); Monday, 7.16am to 6.04pm course closed for Hollow Coring; Tuesday, 7.16am to 6.04pm course closed for Hollow Coring; Wednesday, March 6, 7.16am to 6.04pm course closed for Hollow Coring and essential maintenance.

