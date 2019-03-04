Kilkenny fans - tickets for postponed game against Wexford valid for refixture

The GAA has advised Kilkenny fans who travelled to Innovate Wexford Park yesterday for the Allianz National Hurling League tie that was postponement, that tickets purchased will be valid for the refixture.

Supporters should retain and bring the ticket stub to the re-fixture to gain entry. The new date for the Wexford versus Kilkenny clash will be fixed today by the CCCC.

Alternatively, refunds can be sought from the source of purchase prior to the re-fixed game. See below information in relation to refunds based on source of purchase.

1 - Postal orders made online via Tickets.ie can be returned to Ticket Returns, Tickets.ie, 334 The Capel Building, Mary's Abbey, Dublin 7.

Posted back tickets would need to be with postmark prior to re-fixture

2 - Tickets bought in Centra/SuperValu can be refunded and cancelled by store where purchase was made. Fans should bring ticket stub to the relevant store.

3 - For tickets purchased in Innovate Wexford Park on Sunday, patrons who bought a ticket at the venue, or from the Ticket Van at the Clonard End on Sunday can receive a full refund by calling to the Wexford GAA office with their ticket stub in Innovate Wexford Park during office hours (9am-5pm) from Tuesday to Friday.

For patrons based in Kilkenny, refunds on tickets purchased at Innovate Wexford Park, or from the Ticket Van at the Clonard End on Sunday, can also be claimed by calling to Nowlan Park with their ticket stub on Tuesday (6pm to 7pm).

