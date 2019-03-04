Kilkenny/Wexford League game refixed for Sunday

The CCCC of the GAA have refixed the Wexford versus Kilkenny Allianz National Hurling League game that fell victim to the weather yesterday for Sunday in Innovate Wexford Park (2pm).

Thousands of fans had travelled to the south east venue before the call was made to postpone the match because of the heavy rain.

The pitch was deemed unsafe for the players, and at 1.20pm, 40 minutes before the due starting time, supporters were informed over the public address system that there would be no match.

Many fans voiced annoyance that the call hadn't be made earlier, particularly as there had been heavy rain falling for several hours beforehand.

The Cork versus Tipperary tie that was called off yesterday has been refixed for Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday (2pm).

The first of the League quarter-finals between All-Ireland champions, Limerick and Laois will be played in O'Moore Park on Saturday (7pm).

Meanwhile, the other three quarter-finals will now be played on the St Patrick’s Bank Holiday

weekend. The semi-finals will be on the weekend of March 23/24.

The Allianz hurling league final will be on the same weekend as the football finals, which is the weekend of March 31.

The main aim of the CCCC when considering these rearrangements was to minimise

disruption to the scheduling of club games in April and May.

