Castlecomer Captains are ready to drive into office

Castlecomer golf club Captains for 2019, Martin O’Neill and Jo Costigan will hold their rearranged drive-in at Castlecomer GC this Sunday.

The event, rescheduled following last week’s cancellation, will feature a nine-hole four-person scramble across the morning and afternoon.

Morning entries at 9.30am with play at 10am. The afternoon entries are at 1pm with play commencing directly after the drive-in at 1.30pm.

All members are encouraged to play. Enter names on sheet provided in the hallway of the club, indicating preference for morning or afternoon time

MEMBERSHIP: Membership is now due from all members. Fees can be paid in the office, which is open on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday.

Prize-winners must have their membership paid in full to be eligible to receive a prize.

COOK-OFF: The club will hold a Cook-Off at the Avalon House Hotel at 8pm on Wednesday, March 13, Featuring chefs Edward Hayden, Cathal O’Dowd, Keith Boyle (Creamery House Chef) and James Rigby (Sous Chef, Avalon House Hotel), this cookery night is being organised by the men’s club.

LADIES: Owing to popular demand, the ladies lamb nine-hole competition will run until further notice. Entry fee is €2, with re-entry available.

SENIORS: Glorious weather greeted the 43 golfers who turned out for the seniors classic on Wednesday last.

Temperatures were above average, with the wind quieter than of late. The competition reverted back to 16 holes, with holes four and five included.

Results: 1 Murty Coonan (12), Martin Mealy (25), Noel Walsh (25), 83pts; 2 Tommy O’Neill (8), Jim Tunstead (21), Tom Casey (23), 73pts; 3 Jimmy Byrne (15), Ollie Maher (18), Des Murphy (23), Gerry O’Neill (27), 71pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 1, 16, 21 and 23. The jackpot is now €10,400.

COURSE BINS: The club encourages all golfers to use the tee-box bins or to keep rubbish in their golf bags.

CALLAN

The poor weather couldn’t dampen the spirits of Joint Captains Jimmy O’Brien and Noelle Cody, who held their drive-in at Callan GC at the weekend.

Despite the conditions the event proved enjoyable, with the turnout enjoying the accompanying competition and refreshments served afterwards.

RGA: Results, RGA competition: Cat A - 1 Coleman Loughnane, 33pts; 2 Don Bolger, 31pts; 3 Paddy Grace, 30pts, Cat B - 1 Michael Comerford, 33pts; 2 Brendan McDonald, 31pts; 3 Tony Drennan, 30pts.

LADIES: Results, senior ladies competition: 1 Margaret Comerford, 2 Teresa Phelan, 3 Eileen Cuddihy, 4 Rose Brophy.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 4, 22, 33.

Consolation prizes (€30) went to Michael Hickey, Tom Ryan and Jim Kehoe. The jackpot is now €1,250.

SOCIAL: The social mixed competition continues this Friday at 2pm.

GOWRAN PARK

With racing at Gowran Park on Saturday there will be no golf on the day.

SINGLES: Results, men’s 18-hole singles, March 2 & 3: Cat One - 1 Willie Kavanagh (11), 36pts; 2 Johnny Maher (5), 34pts; 3 Larry Cleere (5), 33pts. Cat Two - 1 Michael Doyle (15), 35pts; 2 Michael Bolger (16), 34pts (c/b); 3 Aldo Marini (13), 34pts.

MEMBERSHIP: Membership offers are available from the club. Full details from the office, tel 056-7726699.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) to Friday: Winter series weekly open singles (visitor €20). Sunday: Men’s and ladies 18-hole singles.

RATHDOWNEY

Results, fourball competition, Rathdowney GC, March 2 & 3: 1 Jason Ryan (9), Eugene Ryan (11), 41pts (b9); 2 David Fitzpatrick (9), Brendan Foyle (13), 41pts.

SENIORS: Results, seniors’ scramble, February 28: 1 Ned O’Flanagan, Larry Phelan, Hawlie Bowden, 42⅓; 2 Tim Barry, Eamon Nolan, John Stokes, 43pts.

LOTTO: The golf club lotto jackpot is now €3,800.

New Ross

The Scotch foursomes competition survived the bad weather at the weekend. The early players produced the winning scores.

The winning score was impressive. The competition was sponsored for the second year by Des Redmond architecture, Eamon Murphy, National Gates and Patsy Moore, Storage Solutions.

Results - 1 John Paul Traynor (17) & Stephen Furlong (14) 62.5; 2 Tony Sexton (22) & John Howlin (9) 66.5; 3 Paddy Bennett (14) & Val Molloy (13) 67.5 (last 9).

Next weekend a singles stableford will be the competition, sponsored by club member Noel Cowman at E.E.W. electrical wholesalers. It is the first 18 hole singles competition of the season.

The split the pot draw was held over until next Sunday.

SENIORS:The sun was shining for the weekly outing and the seniors played cracking golf.

Temperatures soared. The 15 teams produced hot scoring with 13 of the 15 teams clocking up 90 points or more, proving once again that the champagne scramble format is ideal for some 60 of the golfing veterans.

One team was disqualified for not having the prescribed number of drives recorded on the card. The rule states that each team member must have at least three drives in the 18 holes played.

It is imperative that the marker records A, B, C, or D, which player took the drive. Down the right-hand side of the scorecard is the proper place to do so, and not on both sides of the card which leads to complications. If the number of drives are not properly recorded the erring team will face automatic disqualification.

A three-person team won. Paddy Bennett (20), John Colfer (20) and Patsy Farrell (21) scored 103 points (97+6) to finish well ahead of the field.

Second were Tommy Ryan (16), John P Aylward (18), Philip Walsh (18) and Willie Naddy (20) with 98 points after a count back over the last nine holes (52/50).

Third, on the same score (98 points), were Dick Cuddihy (12), Tommy Duggan (18), Brian Dolan (21) and Tommy Furlong (26).

Nearest the pin prizes were won by Tony Harford on the 9th hole and Brian Dolan on the 11th.

On the board for March are Martin Forristal, Les Jastrebski and Martin Carroll.

The sympathy of the seniors group was extended to Michael Brennan on the death of his brother, who was laid to rest in his native Kildare.

Borris GC

The club Captains' for 2019, Anne Hughes and John Joyce drove into office on Sunday in front of a large crowd, including members and family. The weather meant golf had to be cancelled following the drive-in.

Incidentally, both Captains’ fathers played together on Carlow’s only Leinster senior football championship winning side in 1944.

Anne Hughes’s father was midfielder, James Morris and John Joyce’s father was Ted, who was corner-back on that team

LOTTO: There was no winner. Numbers drawn were 1, 8, 18, 20. Lucky dips - Mary Sheill, Fiona Brophy and Thomas Foley jnr €20 each. Next week’s jackpot will be €5,500.



RESULTS: Open seniors results, 1 Colm Walsh (16) 39pts; 2 John Brennan (21) 37pts; 3 Cyril Hughes (14) 36pts (b9).

Captains’ drive-in, 9 holes, 1 Martin Bolger (8), Stephen Gannon(10) and Lee Kinsella (18) 28.4; 2 Cyril Hughes (14), Pat Cullen (18) and Michael Geoghegan (21) 28.7; 3 Des Murphy (21), Barry Murphy (21) and Damien Murphy (20) 28.8 (last 6); 4 Mick Murphy (13), Dermot Malone (16) and Brendan Malone (13) 28.8.

Winter Alliance overall winners: 1 Kevin Hanrahan and Mark Fenlon, Enniscorthy 143; 3 Joe Gorman 142.

LADIES: February 28, 1 Mgt Collins (6) 23 pts; 2 Janette O’Neill (31) 23pts; 3 Kathy Mitchell (13) 22pts.

