All the Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the weekend:

Allianz National Hurling League, round five

Wexford 1-19, Kilkenny 1-12

Littlewoods Ireland senior camogie league semi-final

Kilkenny 0-12, Cork 0-9

Masita All-Ireland colleges SHC Roinn B semi-final

Castlecomer CS 3-15, St Francis College, Rochestown 3-6

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons SFC quarter-final replay

Muckalee 2-12, Dicksboro 0-10



J.J. Kavanagh and Sons IFC quarter-finals

Thomastown 2-10, Rower Inistioge 0-8

JJ Kavanagh and sons IFC play-off

Blacks and Whites 1-8, Erin[s Own 0-7

JJ Kavanagh and Sons JFC semi-finals

Barrow Rangers 2-5, Windgap 3-1

Young Irelands 2-7, Tullaroan 2-6

St Canice's Credit Union County League Division 1

Bennettsbridge 1-16, Erin[s Own 0-19

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group B

John Lockes 2-6, Piltown 0-9

Kilmoganny 2-4, Young Irelands 2-2

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group A

Clara W/o, Lisdowney (scr)

Erin's Own W/o, Lisdowney (scr)

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group B

Glenmore 1-10, Kilmacow 1-0

Tullogher Rosbercon W/o, Mooncoin (scr)



Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A

St Patrick's 10-3, Conahy Shamrocks 0-0

Dicksboro 5-6, Cloneen/Railyard 3-1

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group B

Danesfort 9-12, Piltown 1-0

James Stephens 2-13, Piltown 1-1

Carrickshock 8-4, Mullinavat 1-3



Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A Toymaster Hurling League

Castlecomer BNS 2-1, St Patrick's DLS 1-4

St Canice[s NS 2-5, Gowran NS 0-3



Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Top Oil Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil Hurling League North

Graig/Skeough 2-4, Scoil McCauley Rice NS 1-3

Dunnamaggin NS 4-6, Urlingford NS 1-2

Kilmanagh NS 3-1, Kilkenny CBS NS 1-3

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Top Oil Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil Hurling League South

Mooncoin Schools 5-3, Kilmacow BNS 2-3

Glenmore NS 2-10, Mullinavat NS 1-3



Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn C Toymaster Hurling League North

Wed, 06 Mar,

St John's NS 4-3, Freshford NS 3-3

Lisdowney NS 3-5, Conahy NS 2-6



Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn C Toymaster Hurling League South

Danesfort NS 4-8, St Canice's NS 3-0

Carrickshock NS 5-10, Goresbridge/Paulstown 3-3

Rower Inistioge NS 4-6, Slieverue NS 1-2



Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn D Top Oil Hurling League North 12-15 A Side

Galmoy NS 4-7, Gowran NS 1-1



Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn D Top Oil Hurling League South 12-15 A Side

St Canice's NS 2-2, St Patrick's DLS 2-1

