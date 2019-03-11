All the Kilkenny GAA results
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the weekend:
Allianz National Hurling League, round five
Wexford 1-19, Kilkenny 1-12
Littlewoods Ireland senior camogie league semi-final
Kilkenny 0-12, Cork 0-9
Masita All-Ireland colleges SHC Roinn B semi-final
Castlecomer CS 3-15, St Francis College, Rochestown 3-6
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons SFC quarter-final replay
Muckalee 2-12, Dicksboro 0-10
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons IFC quarter-finals
Thomastown 2-10, Rower Inistioge 0-8
JJ Kavanagh and sons IFC play-off
Blacks and Whites 1-8, Erin[s Own 0-7
JJ Kavanagh and Sons JFC semi-finals
Barrow Rangers 2-5, Windgap 3-1
Young Irelands 2-7, Tullaroan 2-6
St Canice's Credit Union County League Division 1
Bennettsbridge 1-16, Erin[s Own 0-19
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn A Football League Group B
John Lockes 2-6, Piltown 0-9
Kilmoganny 2-4, Young Irelands 2-2
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group A
Clara W/o, Lisdowney (scr)
Erin's Own W/o, Lisdowney (scr)
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group B
Glenmore 1-10, Kilmacow 1-0
Tullogher Rosbercon W/o, Mooncoin (scr)
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A
St Patrick's 10-3, Conahy Shamrocks 0-0
Dicksboro 5-6, Cloneen/Railyard 3-1
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group B
Danesfort 9-12, Piltown 1-0
James Stephens 2-13, Piltown 1-1
Carrickshock 8-4, Mullinavat 1-3
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A Toymaster Hurling League
Castlecomer BNS 2-1, St Patrick's DLS 1-4
St Canice[s NS 2-5, Gowran NS 0-3
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Top Oil Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil Hurling League North
Graig/Skeough 2-4, Scoil McCauley Rice NS 1-3
Dunnamaggin NS 4-6, Urlingford NS 1-2
Kilmanagh NS 3-1, Kilkenny CBS NS 1-3
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Top Oil Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil Hurling League South
Mooncoin Schools 5-3, Kilmacow BNS 2-3
Glenmore NS 2-10, Mullinavat NS 1-3
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn C Toymaster Hurling League North
Wed, 06 Mar,
St John's NS 4-3, Freshford NS 3-3
Lisdowney NS 3-5, Conahy NS 2-6
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn C Toymaster Hurling League South
Danesfort NS 4-8, St Canice's NS 3-0
Carrickshock NS 5-10, Goresbridge/Paulstown 3-3
Rower Inistioge NS 4-6, Slieverue NS 1-2
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn D Top Oil Hurling League North 12-15 A Side
Galmoy NS 4-7, Gowran NS 1-1
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn D Top Oil Hurling League South 12-15 A Side
St Canice's NS 2-2, St Patrick's DLS 2-1
