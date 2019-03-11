Kilkenny and Cork set for 'Park clash

Kilkenny and Cork will clash in what has been labelled a National Hurling League relegation play-off at Nowlan Park on Saturday (2pm).

This game is being played to determine who finishes fifth and sixth in the Division IA table. It is necessary to decide the places for the redrawing of the League groups next season.

Extra time will be played, if necessary, and there must be a result on the day.

Both counties had a man red carded in games at the weekend - Conor Delaney (Kilkenny) and Semus Harnedy (Cork) - and the players now stand to serve an automatic one match suspension.

Whether or not Saturday's tie will be that game is not sure yet.

The League will be restructured in 2020, with Division 1A and 1B being scrapped in favour of a 12 team top flight that will be split into two groups of six.

Next weekend’s 1A relegation game between Cork and Kilkenny will decide which team takes their place in Group A and B next spring.

Offaly’s defeat to Carlow in the Division 1B relegation play-off means they will be outside the top 12, while Westmeath’s Division 2A final win against Kerry seals their place in Group A.

The groups will be:

Group A- Limerick, Tipperary, winners of Kilkenny v Cork, Waterford, Galway, Westmeath.

Group B - Wexford, Clare, losers of Kilkenny v Cork, Dublin, Laois, Carlow.

