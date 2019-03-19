All the Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the past week:

AIB All-Ireland club SHC final

Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-28, St Thomas (Galway) 2-11

Allianz National Hurling League

Cork 2-15, Kilkenny 1-16

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons SFC quarter-final

Mullinavat 1-10, O'Loughlin Gaels 0-7

St Canice's Credit Union County League Division 1

James Stephens 1-8, O'Loughlin Gaels 0-11

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai County Hurling League Division 3

John Lockes 2-14, St Martin's 0-8

Dunnamaggin 1-15, Fenians 1-11

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Group A

Graignamanagh 1-10, Barrow Rangers 1-10

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group A

Erin’s Own 5-9, Bennettsbridge 1-3

St Martin's 6-8, Bennettsbridge 1-3

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group B

Tullogher Rosbercon 2-4, Graignamanagh 2-3

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A

Tullaroan W/o, Conahy Shamrocks (scr)

Blacks and Whites W/o, Conahy Shamrocks (scr)

Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group B

Mullinavat 0-5, Piltown 0-2

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A Toymaster HL

Thomastown NS 0-9, Gowran NS 0-7

Clara NS 1-11, Gaelscoil Osraí 0-8

St Canice`s NS 3-7, St Patricks DLS 2-8

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol TOP Oil Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil HL North

Graig/Skeough 1-12, Kilmanagh NS 0-3

Scoil McCauley Rice NS 4-5, Bennettsbridge NS 0-1

Dunnamaggin NS 5-11, Kilkenny CBS NS 4-5

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol TOP Oil Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil HL South

Glenmore NS 4-9, Kilmacow BNS 2-4

Mooncoin Schools 3-4, Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale 0-5

Tullogher Rosbercon NS 3-8, Mullinavat NS 0-1

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn C Toymaster HL North

Conahy NS 3-4, St John`s NS 4-0

Coon Muckalee NS 2-5, Freshford NS 2-2

Ballyragget NS 4-4, Lisdowney NS 0-1

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn C Toymaster HL South

Carrickshock NS 2-4, Danesfort NS 2-3

Goresbridge/Paulstown 4-5, Slieverue NS 2-7

Rower Inistioge NS 3-2, St Canice`s NS 0-0


Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn D Top Oil HL North 12-15 A Side

Johnstown NS 4-4, Gowran NS 2-1

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn D Top Oil HL South 12-15 A Side

Windgap NS 5-6, St Patrick’s DLS 2-4

Tullaroan NS 7-7, St Canice`s NS 0-0

