All the Kilkenny GAA results
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the past week:
AIB All-Ireland club SHC final
Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-28, St Thomas (Galway) 2-11
Allianz National Hurling League
Cork 2-15, Kilkenny 1-16
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons SFC quarter-final
Mullinavat 1-10, O'Loughlin Gaels 0-7
St Canice's Credit Union County League Division 1
James Stephens 1-8, O'Loughlin Gaels 0-11
Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai County Hurling League Division 3
John Lockes 2-14, St Martin's 0-8
Dunnamaggin 1-15, Fenians 1-11
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Martin Treacy Group A
Graignamanagh 1-10, Barrow Rangers 1-10
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group A
Erin’s Own 5-9, Bennettsbridge 1-3
St Martin's 6-8, Bennettsbridge 1-3
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn B Football League Group B
Tullogher Rosbercon 2-4, Graignamanagh 2-3
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group A
Tullaroan W/o, Conahy Shamrocks (scr)
Blacks and Whites W/o, Conahy Shamrocks (scr)
Duggan Steel Under-13 Roinn C Football League Group B
Mullinavat 0-5, Piltown 0-2
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn A Toymaster HL
Thomastown NS 0-9, Gowran NS 0-7
Clara NS 1-11, Gaelscoil Osraí 0-8
St Canice`s NS 3-7, St Patricks DLS 2-8
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol TOP Oil Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil HL North
Graig/Skeough 1-12, Kilmanagh NS 0-3
Scoil McCauley Rice NS 4-5, Bennettsbridge NS 0-1
Dunnamaggin NS 5-11, Kilkenny CBS NS 4-5
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol TOP Oil Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil HL South
Glenmore NS 4-9, Kilmacow BNS 2-4
Mooncoin Schools 3-4, Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale 0-5
Tullogher Rosbercon NS 3-8, Mullinavat NS 0-1
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn C Toymaster HL North
Conahy NS 3-4, St John`s NS 4-0
Coon Muckalee NS 2-5, Freshford NS 2-2
Ballyragget NS 4-4, Lisdowney NS 0-1
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn C Toymaster HL South
Carrickshock NS 2-4, Danesfort NS 2-3
Goresbridge/Paulstown 4-5, Slieverue NS 2-7
Rower Inistioge NS 3-2, St Canice`s NS 0-0
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn D Top Oil HL North 12-15 A Side
Johnstown NS 4-4, Gowran NS 2-1
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn D Top Oil HL South 12-15 A Side
Windgap NS 5-6, St Patrick’s DLS 2-4
Tullaroan NS 7-7, St Canice`s NS 0-0
