It's all systems go as Streets of Kilkenny 5k draws near

With less than a month to wait it’s all systems go for the 2019 offering of the Streets of Kilkenny 5k.

Kilkenny County Council, Gardai and the race committee are working around the clock to ensure this year’s event, which is on April 18, is bigger and better than before.

“We are very excited about the new course for this year’s race and cannot wait to see all those starters lined up at Kilkenny Castle,” said Kilkenny Harriers PRO Nicholas Dunphy.

“The castle is synonymous with running in Kilkenny through the Parkrun, but we feel our course offers all Kilkenny runners a chance of a personal best, while getting to run freely through the city centre.”

The second race in the Kia Road Series, KCH athletes were to the fore in round one in Portlaoise on St Patrick’s Day with Eoin Everard third, Thos Hayes fifth and Brian Maher seventh.

All three will be toeing the line with local pride and a large prize pool up for grabs.

Entries are available on kch.ie. Registrations will be taken on the week as well, with over 500 runners signed up already.