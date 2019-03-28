Thomastown to host schools soccer finals

Thomastown AFC will host the Kilkenny finals of the Spar FAI Primary School 5s Programme on the April 3.

The FAI Primary Schools 5s Programme is the largest programme of its kind in Ireland with 36,616 boys and girls from around the country vying for qualification to the national finals in the Aviva Stadium on May 29.

Kilkenny schools have been to the fore in the competition with 34 signing up for it in 2019. Kilkenny School Project, Springfields are the last school from the county to make it to the national finals in the Aviva Stadium. They did so in 2017.

Over 680 Kilkenny students have taken part in qualification events for small, medium and large schools. However, the county final will see just six schools progress to the next stage, the provincial finals.

