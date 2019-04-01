Kilkenny Soccer: Axe falls on Thomastown United in McCalmont Cup

Thomastown United’s A team were the biggest casualties of the weekend as they exited this year’s McCalmont Cup.

United, finalists in the last three seasons, saw this term’s campaign cut short as they fell to a Conor English brace when Freebooters A came to United Park on Sunday.

English bagged a goal in either half, the winner coming seven minutes from time, as ’Booters put their name in the hat for the quarter-final draw.

Elsewhere champions Evergreen A cruised into the last eight with a 6-0 win over East End United. Sean Barcoe led the way for the cup holders, helping himself to a hat-trick in Bennettsbridge, while Fort Rangers beat Highview Athletic B 4-0 in Buckley Park.

Highview Athletic’s A team were the biggest winners on a busy weekend of Cup action. The Graig side, who won the Maher Shield last week, beat Tullaroan 8-0 with Dean Broaders bagging four of their haul.

There was also a hat-trick for River Rangers to celebrate, as Cathal Dermody helped himself to a treble in their 6-3 win over Bridge United B. It was a bad weekend for the Goresbridge club, as their A team were beaten 4-2 by Newpark A, who had Henry O’Neill (2) among their scorers. Callan United were given a walkover by Spa United.

The last quarter-final place will be decided when Evergreen B take on Ormonde Villa this weekend.

SOCCER RESULTS

KCLR McCalmont Cup

Highview Athletic A 8, Tullaroan 0.

River Rangers 6, Bridge United B 3.

Newpark A 4, Bridge United A 2.

Thomastown United A 1, Freebooters A 2.

East End United 0, Evergreen A 6.

Fort Rangers 4, Highview Athletic B 0.

Spa United 0, Callan United 3.

Intosport.ie Division One

Freebooters B 2, Evergreen C 0.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two

Castlewarren Celtic 5, Freshford Town A 0.

O’Neills Leinster Youths Cup

Freebooters 4, Malahide 1.

Under-19 League

Callan United 2, Thomastown United 2.

Evergreen B 1, Lions 2.

Under-17 SSE Airtricity League

UCD 4, Carlow Kilkenny 0

Under-17 League

Highview Athletic 7, Thomastown United 1.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division 1

Evergreen 3, Callan United 1.

Under-15 SSE Airtricity League

Carlow Kilkenny 0, Bohemians 6.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1

East End United 1, Thomastown Athletic 3.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A

Bridge United Boys 1, Stoneyford United 4.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Freebooters 3, Piltown 3.

Stoneyford United 3, Bridge United 2.

Evergreen United 3, Evergreen City 0.

Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region semi-final

Evergreen 1, Southend 0.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1

Fort Rangers Athletic 2, Deen Celtic Athletic 3.

Lions Athletic 0, Stoneyford Athletic 1.

Bridge United Athletic 0, Freebooters Athletic 1.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1A

Callan Athletic 5, Spa United 2.

Highview Athletic 3, Callan Boys 3.

Thomastown Athletic 1, Freebooters City 2.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2

Thomastown United 0, Evergreen Dynamos 1.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2A

Clover United 6, Paulstown 06 5.

Freebooters Dynamos 3, Deen Celtic City 1.