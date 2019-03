Kilkenny Soccer: Happy Highview Athletic are crowned Maher Shield champions

The champagne corks were popping in Graignamanagh as Highview Athletic tasted Maher Shield glory on Sunday.

Shane Ralph's goal was the difference as Highview beat local rivals Thomastown United 1-0 in a closely-fought final in Derdimus.

Exchanges were tight, with neither side getting a clear sight of goal until midway through the second half when Nathan Sherry hit the bar for United.

Highview also hit the woodwork, Mitchell Maher smashing a shot off the post, but they got a better return when Ralph raced in to fire home from the rebound.

Winning the title bridged a lengthy gap for Highview, who last won the Shield in the 1975/76 season.

Kilkenny & District League Soccer Results

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Deen Celtic A 1, Evergreen B 2.

Freebooters A 2, Clover United 1.

Evergreen A 5, Fort Rangers 0.

Intosport.ie Division One

Freebooters B 4, Callan United 0.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division Two

Brookville 0, Newpark A 3.

Brogmaker Division Three

Freshford Town B 7, St John’s 1.

Paulstown 06 2, Tullaroan 1.

Newpark B 4, Deen Celtic B 2.

Pat Maher Shield Final

Highview Athletic 1, Thomastown United 0.

Division Two Ken & Michael Byrne Cup

River Rangers 3, Castlewarren Celtic 5.

Under-19 League

Lions 3, Callan United 5.

Evergreen A 5, Thomastown United 2.

Callan United 6, Evergreen B 1.

Stoneyford United 0, Freebooters 3.

Under-17 SSE Airtricity League

Galway United 0, Carlow Kilkenny 3.

Under-17 League

Bridge United 0, Evergreen A 3.

Bridge United 0, Freebooters 3.

Evergreen A 3, Bridge United 0.

Freebooters 3, Bridge United 0.

Evergreen A 0, Freebooters 8.

Bridge United 0, Stoneyford United 5.

Under-15 SSE Airtricity League

Carlow Kilkenny 0, Shelbourne 2.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1

Thomastown Athletic 1, Evergreen Athletic 1.

Freebooters Athletic 4, Deen Celtic Athletic 1.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A

Highview Athletic 1, Evergreen Boys 5.

Spa United 2, Freebooters Boys 1.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Thomastown United 5, Highview Athletic 0.

Lions 1, Bridge United 5.

Stoneyford United 3, Evergreen City 3.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

Freebooters Boys 2, Spa United 0.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2

Evergreen City 5, Freebooters City 1.

Paulstown 06 4, Thomastown Boys 1.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2

Evergreen Dynamos 0, Bridge United Boys 2.

Under-12 SFAI Subway Inter League

Midlands League I 0, Kilkenny & DL 0

Kilkenny won 4-3 on penalties

Under-11 David Doran Cup 2018

Callan Boys 2, Deen Celtic Boys 2.

Lions 5, Clover Boys 0.

Freebooters Athletic 4, Paulstown 06 0.

Fort Rangers 0, Thomastown Athletic 5.

Callan Athletic 0, Evergreen Athletic 5.

Freebooters Boys 5, Bridge Boys 0.

Stoneyford Boys 3, Clover Athletic 0.

Highview Athletic 4, Stoneyford Athletic 2.

Deen Celtic Athletic 5, East End United 0.

Evergreen Boys 3, Thomastown Boys 1.

Under-10 Schoolgirls’ League

Lions 2, Bridge United 1.