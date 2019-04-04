Freshford man wins All-Ireland Open Squash Over 35 Championship

Congrats and well done to local lad Pat Morrissey of Ard Lachtain, Freshford who became All-Ireland Open Squash Over 35 Champion recently in Sundays Well, Cork.



Pat beat Mick Howard from Killarney in the semi final by 3/0 and went on to face Corkman Ken O’Keeffe in the final which he won on 3-0 scoreline also.



Pat has been a keen squash enthusiastic and has been playing since schoolboy days.



He will represent Ireland in the Over 35s Home International in Galway on the May bank holiday weekend and he is wished the very best.