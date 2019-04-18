Who are they - the managers and selectors behind the senior teams in Kilkenny?

The management teams behind the scenes with the Kilkenny senior hurling club squads this season are:



GROUP A

Danesfort

Manager - Paul Carley (Wexford)

Selectors - Liam Mullen and Pat Treacy

Strength and conditioning officer - Sean Mulholland.

SHC wins: 0

SHL wins: 0

Relegation finals contested: 3. Last: 2018

Promoted from IHC: 2011

Dicksboro

Manager - Mark Dowling

Selectors - Toss Farrell, David Carroll, Dan O’Neill

Trainer - Liam Egan

SHC wins: 5. Last: 2017

SHL wins: 3. Last: 2017

Relegation finals contested: 3 Last: 2008 (relegated)

Promoted from IHC: 2010

Erin’s Own (Castlecomer)

Manager - Liam Dowling

Selector - Michael Owens

Coach - Eamon Jackman

SHC wins: 0

SHL wins: 0

Relegation finals contested: 6. Last: 2006 (relegated)

Promoted from IHC: 2008

Graigue-Ballycallan

Manager - Declan Browne

Selectors - Paddy Dalton, John Hoyne, Sam Ryall, John Caldbeck

SHC wins: 2. Last: 2000

SHL wins: 3. Last: 2003

Relegation finals contested: 5 Last: 2013 (relegated)

Promoted from IHC: 2018

Rower-Inistioge

Manager - PJ Delaney

Selector - Declan Byrne

Coach - Cathal Delahunty

SHC wins: 1. Last: 1968

SHL wins: 0

Relegation finals contested: 2. Last: 1988 (relegated)

Promoted from IHC: 2013

St Patrick’s (Ballyragget)

Manager - Jim Lyng

Selectors - James Dowling, Brian ‘Tim’ Phelan.

Trainer - Kevin O’Brien

SHC wins: 0

SHL wins: 0

Relegation finals contested: 1. Last: 1985 (relegated)

Promoted from IHC: 2017

GROUP B

Ballyhale Shamrocks

Manager - Henry Shefflin

Trainer - Tommy Shefflin

Selectors - Richie O’Neill, Paddy Phelan

SHC wins - 16. Last: 2018

SHL wins: 7. Last: 2016

Relegation finals contested: 1. Last: 1995 (relegated)

Promoted from IHC: 1997

Bennettsbridge

Manager - James McGrath

Selectors - Seamus Moran, Jimmy Lennon.

Trainer - Cathal O’Neill

SHC wins: 12. Last: 1971

SHL wins: 0

Relegation finals contested: 2. Last: 2017

Relegated from SHC in 1983 with St Lachtain’s and Conahy Shamrocks

Promoted from IHC: 2015

Clara

Manager - Barry Power

Selectors - Gerry Byrne, Seamus Knox

Trainer - Frank Manogue

SHC wins: 3. Last: 2015

SHL wins: 2. Last: 2015

Relegation finals contested: 5. Last: 2011 (relegated)

Promoted from IHC: 2012

James Stephens

Manager - Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett

Selectors - Seamus Dwyer, Joe Murray

SHC wins: 9. Last: 2011

SHL wins: 2. Last: 2018

Relegation finals contested: 0

Mullinavat

Manager - Paddy Mullally

Selectors - Tony Duggan, Derek Dungan

SHC wins: 0

SHL wins: 0

Relegation finals contested: 3. Last: 2007

Promoted from IHC: 2014

O’Loughlin Gaels

Manager - Niall Bergin

Selectors - Stephen Hogan, Brian Kelly, Paul Cleere, Paul Curran

SHC wins: 4. Last: 2016

SHL wins: 1. Last: 2014

Relegation finals contested: 1. Last: 1982 (relegated)

Promoted from IHC: 1996

The current senior hurling relegation system and final was introduced in 1979.

