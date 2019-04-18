Who are they - the managers and selectors behind the senior teams in Kilkenny?
The management teams behind the scenes with the Kilkenny senior hurling club squads this season are:
GROUP A
Danesfort
Manager - Paul Carley (Wexford)
Selectors - Liam Mullen and Pat Treacy
Strength and conditioning officer - Sean Mulholland.
SHC wins: 0
SHL wins: 0
Relegation finals contested: 3. Last: 2018
Promoted from IHC: 2011
Dicksboro
Manager - Mark Dowling
Selectors - Toss Farrell, David Carroll, Dan O’Neill
Trainer - Liam Egan
SHC wins: 5. Last: 2017
SHL wins: 3. Last: 2017
Relegation finals contested: 3 Last: 2008 (relegated)
Promoted from IHC: 2010
Erin’s Own (Castlecomer)
Manager - Liam Dowling
Selector - Michael Owens
Coach - Eamon Jackman
SHC wins: 0
SHL wins: 0
Relegation finals contested: 6. Last: 2006 (relegated)
Promoted from IHC: 2008
Graigue-Ballycallan
Manager - Declan Browne
Selectors - Paddy Dalton, John Hoyne, Sam Ryall, John Caldbeck
SHC wins: 2. Last: 2000
SHL wins: 3. Last: 2003
Relegation finals contested: 5 Last: 2013 (relegated)
Promoted from IHC: 2018
Rower-Inistioge
Manager - PJ Delaney
Selector - Declan Byrne
Coach - Cathal Delahunty
SHC wins: 1. Last: 1968
SHL wins: 0
Relegation finals contested: 2. Last: 1988 (relegated)
Promoted from IHC: 2013
St Patrick’s (Ballyragget)
Manager - Jim Lyng
Selectors - James Dowling, Brian ‘Tim’ Phelan.
Trainer - Kevin O’Brien
SHC wins: 0
SHL wins: 0
Relegation finals contested: 1. Last: 1985 (relegated)
Promoted from IHC: 2017
GROUP B
Ballyhale Shamrocks
Manager - Henry Shefflin
Trainer - Tommy Shefflin
Selectors - Richie O’Neill, Paddy Phelan
SHC wins - 16. Last: 2018
SHL wins: 7. Last: 2016
Relegation finals contested: 1. Last: 1995 (relegated)
Promoted from IHC: 1997
Bennettsbridge
Manager - James McGrath
Selectors - Seamus Moran, Jimmy Lennon.
Trainer - Cathal O’Neill
SHC wins: 12. Last: 1971
SHL wins: 0
Relegation finals contested: 2. Last: 2017
Relegated from SHC in 1983 with St Lachtain’s and Conahy Shamrocks
Promoted from IHC: 2015
Clara
Manager - Barry Power
Selectors - Gerry Byrne, Seamus Knox
Trainer - Frank Manogue
SHC wins: 3. Last: 2015
SHL wins: 2. Last: 2015
Relegation finals contested: 5. Last: 2011 (relegated)
Promoted from IHC: 2012
James Stephens
Manager - Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett
Selectors - Seamus Dwyer, Joe Murray
SHC wins: 9. Last: 2011
SHL wins: 2. Last: 2018
Relegation finals contested: 0
Mullinavat
Manager - Paddy Mullally
Selectors - Tony Duggan, Derek Dungan
SHC wins: 0
SHL wins: 0
Relegation finals contested: 3. Last: 2007
Promoted from IHC: 2014
O’Loughlin Gaels
Manager - Niall Bergin
Selectors - Stephen Hogan, Brian Kelly, Paul Cleere, Paul Curran
SHC wins: 4. Last: 2016
SHL wins: 1. Last: 2014
Relegation finals contested: 1. Last: 1982 (relegated)
Promoted from IHC: 1996
The current senior hurling relegation system and final was introduced in 1979.
