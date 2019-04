This week's Kilkenny & District League soccer fixtures

Action in the Premier Division resumes this evening (Thursday) as champions Evergreen A continue their title defence.

Gary Maher's side have had a busy league schedule of late and face another crunch game when they take on Highview Athletic A at Evergreen Park. Kick-off on the Kells Road is at 7pm.

THURSDAY

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Evergreen A v Highview Athletic A, 7pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1

Fort Rangers Athletic v Lions Athletic, 7pm.

FRIDAY

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division 1

Evergreen v Highview Athletic, 7pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A

Callan United v Freshford Town, 7pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1A

Freebooters City v Callan Boys, Watershed 6.15pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2

Bridge United Boys v Evergreen City, 7pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2A

Clover United v East End United, 7pm.

Freebooters Dynamos v Thomastown City, Watershed 7.30pm.

Under-10 Schoolboys’ League Black

Evergreen X2 v Clover X2, 6.30pm.

Under-8 Schoolboys Development

Callan United X3 v Evergreen X3, 7pm.

SATURDAY

O’Neills Leinster Youth Cup

Willow Park v Freebooters, 2pm.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Evergreen v Piltown.

Highview Athletic v Lions, 2pm.

Thomastown United v East End United, 2pm.

Freebooters v Hanover Harps, Watershed 3.30pm.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division 1

Freebooters v Callan United, Watershed 2pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1

Bridge United Athletic v East End United, 11am.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A

Bridge United Boys v Paulstown 06, 12.30pm.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Deen Celtic Athletic v Evergreen Athletic, 11am.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Piltown v Evergreen Athletic.

Lions v Evergreen United, 2pm.

Bridge United v St Fiacc’s, 2.30pm.

Stoneyford United v Callan United, 3pm.

Evergreen City v Thomastown United, 4pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1A

Callan Athletic v Freebooters Boys, 2pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2

Evergreen Dynamos v Deen Celtic Boys, 10am.

Freshford Town v Thomastown United, 11am.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2A

Fort Rangers Boys v Deen Celtic City, 11am.

Freebooters Eagles v Paulstown 06, Fair Green 2pm.

Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region Semi-Final

Evergreen v Dungarvan United, 12 noon.

Under-10 Schoolboys’ League Amber

Highview X2 v Bridge X3, 11am.

Freebooters X2 v Evergreen X3, Watershed 11.30am.

Freebooters X2 v Evergreen X1, Watershed 11.30am.

Stoneyford X3 v East End X1, 1pm.

Stoneyford X3 v Freshford X1, 2pm.

Stoneyford X3 v Paulstown X1, 2pm.

Under-10 Schoolboys’ League Black

Lions X2 v Thomastown X2, 12.30pm.

Callan X2 v Deen Celtic X2, 2pm.

Under-8 Schoolboys Development

Stoneyford X3 v Lions X3, 10am.

Bridge United X4 v Thomastown X3, 10am.

East End X2 v Freebooters X3, 10am.

Deen Celtic X2 v Clover United X2, 10am.

Evergreen X4 v Highview X2, 11am.

Evergreen X4 v Spa United X2, 11am.

SUNDAY

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Highview Athletic A v Thomastown United A, 11am.

Freebooters A v Evergreen A, 11am.

Division 2 Ken & Michael Byrne Cup

Castlewarren Celtic v Newpark A, Derdimus 3pm.

KCLR McCalmont Cup

Callan United v Fort Rangers, 11am.

MONDAY

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A

Evergreen City v Freebooters Boys, 7pm.

TUESDAY

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division 1

Bridge United v Deen Celtic Athletic, 7pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A

Deen Celtic Boys v Evergreen Boys, 7pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A

Thomastown Boys v River Rangers, 6.30pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1

Bridge United Athletic v Evergreen Athletic, 7pm.

Stoneyford Athletic v Freebooters Athletic, 7pm.

Evergreen Boys v Deen Celtic Athletic, 7pm.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A

Highview Athletic v Paulstown 06.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1

Evergreen Boys v Highview Athletic, 7pm.

Evergreen Athletic v Deen Celtic Athletic, 7pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1A

Highview Athletic v Thomastown Athletic, 7pm.