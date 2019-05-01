St Martin's all set to mark cards on Leinster championship

Former greats Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan) and Waterford’s Dan Shanahan will head up a panel discussion in a Leinster senior hurling championship preview.

The preview is being organised as a fund-raiser by the St Martin’s and Muckalee hurling and football clubs and will be in the Ranchers Return, Coon on Friday (9pm).

Also on the panel are Kilkenny camogie manager, Ann Downey, John Hoyne and former star referee, Brian Gavin.

The MC will be former GAA President, Nickey Brennan.

Tickets cost €10 each. They can be had by ringing 086 8097336.

