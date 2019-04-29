Kilkenny's Sean Cleere picked on refs championship team

Kilkenny’s Sean Cleere has been listed by the GAA’s Referee Development Committee to officiate at this summer’s championships.

There are 18 referees on the football championship panel, the same as last year.

In hurling, there is a panel of 14 referees who will officiate across the Liam MacCarthy and Joe McDonagh Cup competitions. This is an increase of four referees on last year.

Clere will be involved in these games.

Referees were chosen following a series of physical fitness and playing rules examinations as well as on their Allianz League performances.

The hurling referees are:

MacCarthy and McDonagh hurling - Sean Cleere (Kilkenny), Colum Cunning (Antrim), Liam Gordon (Galway), Fergal Horgan (Tipperary), John Keenan (Wicklow), Alan Kelly (Galway), Colm Lyons (Cork), Cathal McAllister (Cork), Rory McGann (Clare), Patrick Murphy (Carlow), Johnny Murphy (Limerick), Paud O'Dwyer (Carlow), James Owens (Wexford), Johnny Ryan (Tipperary).

