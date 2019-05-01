Eoin Murphy could be out of action for another month or so

Kilkenny All-Star, Eoin Murphy, looks like missing most of the upcoming Leinster senior hurling championship campaign.

The Glenmore goalie cum attacker injured his left knee in a club game the weekend before last, and the most recent medical assessment suggested he could be out of action for another month to six weeks.

Murphy suffered a compound fracture of the knee, but he won’t require surgery. As well as the fracture there is some ligament damage and the knee is swollen, but the player is making good progress.

He will definitely miss the opening Leinster game against Dublin in Nowlan Park on May 11, and most likely the May 19 clash with Carlow.

Kilkenny will have a break after that before facing Galway at home on June 9. All going well, the Glenmore man could come back in contention for that tie.

